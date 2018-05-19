Meghan Markle Will Break Royal Protocol and Give a Speech at Her Evening Wedding Reception

The newly minted Duchess of Sussex is ready to address her people.

Meghan Markle will give a speech at the evening reception Saturday celebrating her marriage to Prince Harry. Following months of speculation that the actress, 36, would break protocol and address guests on her wedding day, Kensington Palace confirmed that Markle will do exactly that at Frogmore House party on Saturday night. Approximately 200 friends and family members are expected to be present at the celebration hosted by Prince Charles.

“Ms. Markle will speak at the Evening Reception,” the palace confirmed.

Harry spoke to attendees earlier at the lunch reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Hall.

Brian Lawless - WPA Pool/Getty

“It was very off-the-cuff, which was lovely,” a guest tells PEOPLE of the prince’s speech. “He promised that all the Americans wouldn’t steal the swords and said, ‘Please, when you leave, be quiet as you don’t want to wake the neighbors,’ which was quite fun.”

The 33-year-old received massive cheers from the approximately 600 people in attendance Saturday when he mentioned “my wife and I” as he thanked all the guests.

Ben Birchall/PA Wire

“It was more than you would ever imagine it to be,” the guest adds. “It did feel like we were really part of their very special occasion. It just felt about the two of them, which was great.”

Harry’s dad, Prince Charles, also gave a speech at Saturday afternoon’s affair. “He ended it calling him, ‘My darling old Harry, I’m so happy for you,’ which was very sweet,” the guest continues, adding that Charles also commented on “how he’s really happy for them both.”