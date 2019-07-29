Meghan Markle's Specific Instructions for Cover of Guest-Edited Vogue Issue: 'I Want to See Freckles'

Image zoom Rex/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle was a very hands-on collaborator for the upcoming September issue of British Vogue.

From selecting the cover stars and interviews to choosing the photographer, the royal mom, who became the first guest editor of the September issue in the magazine’s 103-year history, was vocal throughout the entire process.

Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful revealed that he and Meghan both chose famed photographer Peter Lindbergh as the artist behind the camera for the cover shoot.

“My instructions from the Duchess were clear: ‘I want to see freckles!’ ” Lindbergh told the publication when he recalled the phone conversation he had with Meghan on the morning of the New York shoot.

“Well, that was like running through open doors for me. I love freckles,” he said.



Lindbergh was an extra special choice for Meghan as he was the photographer for Meghan’s Vanity Fair cover story, in which she spoke out about her romance with Prince Harry after he confirmed their relationship in late 2016. (And Meghan proudly displayed her own freckles for the Vanity Fair cover!)

It’s no surprise that Meghan loves her freckles as she has made sure to embrace her favorite feature on many occasions, including her royal wedding.



Makeup artist Daniel Martin — the creative consultant for Honest Beauty, Dior Beauty brand ambassador and a longtime friend of Meghan’s who helped her achieve the perfect beauty look for her wedding day — told InStyle that Harry was a big fan of the natural makeup that showcased her freckles.

“After the ceremony, Harry kept saying thank you. He was thanking me for making her look like herself,” Martin said.

And in 2017, Meghan revealed the advice about her freckles she has never forgotten.

“To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot,” Meghan told Allure. “For all my freckle-faced friends out there, I will share with you something my dad told me when I was younger: ‘A face without freckles is a night without stars.’ ”