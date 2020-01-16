Meghan Markle Speaks with Women's Rights Group as She Embarks on Her New Life in Canada

Meghan Markle is putting her focus on her philanthropic work as she returns to public life.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, stopped by the headquarters of Justice for Girls — a charity that promotes women’s rights and helps provide young girls with access to advocacy and education — in Vancouver on Tuesday to “discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous peoples.”

“Was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice, and the power of young women’s leadership,” the organization wrote on Twitter, sharing two photos of Meghan during the visit.

In one photo, Meghan can be seen holding a coffee cup as she engages in a lively discussion with one of the staffers from the non-profit. Another picture shows the mother of one smiling as she poses with a group of women.

That same day, Meghan also made an appearance at Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre, where she discussed “issues affecting women in the community.”

The community center, which provides support and basic necessities to over 500 women and children every day, shared a sweet snapshot from Meghan’s visit on their Facebook page, explaining Meghan and the women enjoyed tea together.

“Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community,” the post read.

Meghan returned to Canada last week while Prince Harry stayed in the U.K. to sort out details of their new arrangement with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, father Prince Charles and brother Prince William. The Duke of Sussex will remain in the U.K. for the next few days to host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

At the conclusion of the historic family summit on Monday, Queen Elizabeth announced that that as conversations regarding Meghan and Harry’s decision to step down as senior royals continue, there will be a “period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K.”

Meghan previously lived in Toronto, where her former TV show Suits was filmed. The couple also made their first public appearance together in 2017, while attending Harry’s Invictus Games in Toronto.

In a Dec. 20 statement, the palace said Harry and Meghan’s decision to base themselves in the country over the holidays “reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.”

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the statement continued. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

The Queen, 93, added in her statement on Monday, “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days,” she concluded.

A palace source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that the Meghan and Harry’s desire to have a normal family life played a huge role in their decision to step down as senior royals, saying “they knew they were going to hit the nuclear button” when they welcomed son Archie on May 6, 2019.

While a rift developed between Harry and William, 37, stemming from a conversation where William warned his younger brother against things moving too fast with Meghan, many imagined the siblings working “shoulder-to-shoulder” as they got older, according to a source. However, that proved to be more complex in reality.

“When Meghan came around and she was interested in making changes, he welcomed it,” a friend says. When Archie was born, the royal couple’s focus shifted even more to “doing what’s right for their family,” adds another friend.