Meghan Markle Speaks Out: The 5 Biggest Revelations as She Heads Back to the U.K. with Prince Harry

In this week's issue, PEOPLE explores how the Duchess of Sussex is using her voice like never before with a brand new podcast — and sharing insight into her private struggles within the royal family

By Simon Perry
Published on September 6, 2022 03:06 PM
Using Her Voice

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan Markle confidently strode across the stage on Sept. 5 at the One Young World Summit in Manchester, where she delivered a powerful speech to rising global leaders.

The address, which was part of Meghan and Prince Harry return to the U.K. for a series of charity visits, is the latest example of how the Duchess of Sussex is using her voice more than ever before.

Meghan has recently spoken out on her tumultuous time as a royal via her new podcast Archetypes and a wide-ranging interview with The Cut on Aug. 29. Not since her sitdown with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 has Meghan, 41, spoken with such candor about her experience within the family family.

"It's like I'm finding—not finding my voice," she told The Cut of Archetypes, which has topped the Spotify charts since premiering on Aug. 23. "I've had my voice for a long time—but being able to use it."

Here are the biggest revelations Meghan has shared as she takes to the mic — and takes control.

Harry's Relationship with His Father

Prince Charles and Harry
Prince Charles and Prince Harry. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan reflected on her relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, and Prince Harry's strained relationship with Prince Charles.

"Harry said to me [that] 'I lost my dad in this process,' " she said, referring to her estrangement from her father amid tabloid drama leading up to her 2018 royal wedding.

"It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision."

'I Can Say Anything'

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"It's interesting, I've never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking," Meghan told The Cut of her time as a working royal. "I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to."

When asked why she doesn't say more, she replied: "Still healing."

As for whether she thinks there is room for forgiveness between her and her royal in-laws, she said: "I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything."

Her Instagram Comeback

megahn-markle-7.jpg
Meghan Markle/Instagram

Before marrying Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex had three million Instagram followers and ran a lifestyle blog called The Tig.

She teased a return to social media, saying, "Do you want to know a secret? I'm getting back . . . on Instagram." She said she was considering the move "especially now, with Archetypes coming out."

Of having to end her personal social media before her engagement to Harry, she said it was "a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life."

Her Racial Identity

Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attend Trooping The Colour
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Meghan discussed being biracial on her podcast, saying: "You're not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between.

"If there's any time in my life that it's been more focused on my race, it's only once I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman. Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted."

The Royal Hierarchy

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan said that "just by existing," she and Prince Harry "were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy. So we go, 'Okay, fine, let's get out of here. Happy to.' "

She added that what she and Harry were asking for—before they stepped back from their roles as working royals in 2020— wasn't "reinventing the wheel" and said other extended royal family members who had similar arrangements.

"That, for whatever reason, is not something that we were allowed to do, even though several other members of the family do that exact thing," she said.

