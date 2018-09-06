Meghan Markle Just Wore Her Bling in an Unexpected Place!

Meghan Markle traded in her go-to nude Aquazzura pumps for a satin, sparkly pair when she attended the 100 Days to Peace charity gala alongside Prince Harry on Thursday evening.

The sky-high stilettos were the perfect accessory to go with her deep blue Jason Wu custom dress, which boasted structured ruffle detailing. And while she kept her jewelry to a minimum, the elegant shoe featured a strip of crystals adorning the slingback for an extra touch of glamour.

The former Suits actress, 37, also carried a simple navy Dior clutch (it looked a little familiar!), and a small set of dangling earrings, which were hard to see beneath her perfectly coiffed curls.

The royal’s love for the shoe designer dates back to her pre-royal days. She wore a nude pair with criss-crossed ties when she announced her engagement to Prince Harry, 33, in November 2017, and she opted for the Italian shoemaker for her second wedding dress, which she wore to the evening reception. The shoes had a blue sole, which hinted that Aquazzura was her something blue!

Meghan’s all-blue ensemble after a series of back-to-back black ensembles, including a blazer dress for a performance of Hamilton last week and a power pantsuit at Tuesday’s annual WellChild awards.

The 100 Days to Peace is a gala music evening marking the centenary of the end of the First World War. Leading up to the event, the royal couple raised money for three charities that support military veterans facing mental health challenges, a key area of concern in Harry’s public work: Help for Heroes, Combat Stress and Heads Together, The Royal Foundation’s mental health initiative.