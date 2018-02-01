Meghan Markle Sparkles at Her First Awards Ceremony with Husband-to-Be Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were date night-ready for their first official evening affair together.

The couple, who are set to tie the knot on May 19, attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards on a rainy night in London on Thursday, celebrating the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges over the past year.

Meghan looked chic in a tailored black pantsuit from Alexander McQueen, which happens to be the same designer her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton chose to wear Thursday night to dinner at the royal palace in Oslo!

The future royal paired the look with an ivory silk crepe bodysuit from Tuxe Bodywear and sky-high black pumps.

Last year, Harry attended the awards ceremony with his brother, Prince William, but this year, he had his future bride by his side. William and Kate are currently in Norway, finishing up their four-day Scandinavian royal tour.

The event is a fitting one for Harry and Meghan to attend: Helping wounded veterans and active service member is a passion of Harry’s. He spearheaded the creation of the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style event for wounded veterans. At the last Invictus Games, which were held in September 2017 in Toronto, Meghan and Harry made their debut as a couple during a wheelchair tennis match.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, they attended a reception where they met with the inspiring nominees, as well as participants and key supporters of the Endeavour Fund. The charity was founded in 2012 by the Royal Foundation, which is run by William, Harry and Kate Middleton.

Meghan told one of the nominees, Cornelia Oosthuizen, an army officer whose involvement in competitive sport was curtailed by illness but has since gone on to compete at Harry’s Invictus Games, “Wow that’s amazing.”

Three prizes will be awarded throughout the night: The Recognizing Achievement Award, The Celebrating Excellence Award and The Henry Worsley Award, which is named after the late Henry Worsley, who tragically lost his life in January 2016 while attempting to cross the Antarctic — solo and unsupported. Henry, a soldier and an experienced polar adventurer, undertook the incredible expedition in order to raise money for the Endeavour Fund.

Meghan joined Harry on the judging panel of the Endeavour Fund. “The panel considered some submissions and they went through those with other people, spending a day considering the submissions and helped to make the decisions along with the rest of the panel,” a royal source says.

Despite not being a member of the royal family yet, Meghan handed out one of the awards. “I’m truly privileged to be here,” she said in a short speech before handing out the prize.

William and Harry honored Worsley’s widow, Joanna Worsley, and children during last year’s awards.

“The best way that we can thank Henry, the best way we can honor his memory is to create a legacy,” William said in an emotional speech last year. “The award of a prize in his name is but a small part of this legacy, a gesture offered to show how much Henry meant to us. A much more significant and meaningful legacy can be fulfilled by you — the community for whom Henry sacrificed so much.”

Harry and Meghan chatted at length with Joanna during this year’s event. Joanna’s son, Max, said his mother had met Harry and his bride-to-be a few weeks ago when they met to decide the winner of the award in his father’s name and memory.

“Mom liked her very much and said she had said how delighted she was to be involved with tonight’s event,” he said. “Prince Harry has been incredibly supportive since my father passed away.

“I know he would be delighted to see what he has inspired and hopefully, thorough this award, will go on to inspire.”