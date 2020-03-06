Meghan Markle Snuck in a Secret Visit to One of Her Patronages — in an Ethereal White Blouse

Image zoom Meghan Markle National Theatre/Twitter

Meghan Markle is making the most of her return to the U.K.!

On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex, 38, made a secret visit to one of her royal patronages, the National Theatre, to see the Immersive Storytelling Studio. Her outing came just hours before she made her joint appearance with husband Prince Harry, 35, at the Endeavour Fund Awards.

Meghan, who is Royal Patron of the National Theatre, viewed emerging technology, such as virtual reality and how it is used to develop new forms of dramatic storytelling. She even took a quick photo with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, which is featured in the National Theatre’s All Kinds of Limbo exhibition, currently being showcased at the Tate Modern in London.

She was all smiles in a dreamy V-neck white blouse with organza puff sleeves from Topshop, which she paired with a long white front slit skirt.

Image zoom Chris Allerton/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The National Theatre is one of four patronages Meghan took on in 2019 — and this one was handed down to her by Queen Elizabeth, who had previously been patron. The designation is a perfect fit, given that Prince Harry‘s wife was an actress with a successful run on the USA show Suits before starting her royal life.

The Duchess of Sussex “is a strong believer in using the arts to bring people from different backgrounds and communities together, and this first official visit to The National Theatre will explore the work they do, as well as meeting some of the talented teams and apprentices working behind the scenes,” her office previously said in a statement.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Endeavour Fund Awards, held in London, marked Harry and Meghan’s first official outing together since the Meghan returned to the U.K. for their final round of royal engagements before officially stepping down from their royal roles on March 31.

The couple was all smiles as they stepped out for the event, one of their key events of the year that honor veterans and servicemen and women who have achieved extraordinary milestones in their recovery from injury by taking part in sporting and adventure challenges over the past year. Meghan and Harry first attended the event together back in 2018.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry stepped out for a solo engagement on Friday, teaming up with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton for the official opening of the Silverstone Experience, a new immersive museum that delves into the past, present and future of British motor racing.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearance marks the first of several royal duties they will fulfill in the coming days as they complete the last of their royal duties. Their final engagements will culminate on Monday when they join Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William and Kate Middleton at a service marking Commonwealth Day in London.