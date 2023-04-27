Meghan Markle Signs with WME to 'Build Out Her Business Ventures'

The Duchess of Sussex has taken another step in her post-royal life by signing with the talent agency William Morris Endeavor

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 11:34 PM
NADI, FIJI - OCTOBER 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Unveiling of the Labalaba Statue on October 25, 2018 in Nadi, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan Markle is ready for a new venture.

The Duchess of Sussex has taken another step in her post-royal life by signing with the talent agency William Morris Endeavor.

"We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in all areas," shared WME in their social media announcement. "The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships, and more."

Under the new signing, Meghan will be represented by Ari Emanuel alongside a robust team that includes powerhouse agents Brad Slater and Jill Smoller, according to WME.

WME will assume representation of her and Prince Harry's content creation label under their company Archewell.

"Film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business-building will be explored. Acting will not be an area of focus," according to a Variety report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched Archewell shortly after stepping back from their roles as senior working royals. The organization is named after the Greek word "source of action," which was also the basis for their 3½-year-old son Archie Harrison's name. The organization also includes a nonprofit titled the Archewell Foundation, which according to its website, was created to "unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change."

NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA - OCTOBER 26: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Standing with King Tupou VI and Queen NanasipauÔu TukuÔaho of Tonga at the farewell with His Majesty King Tupou VI on October 26, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Chris Jackson/Getty

"We do this through our non-profit work within The Archewell Foundation 501(c)(3), in addition to creative activations through the business verticals of audio and production," their mission statement adds.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan and Harry's business ventures continue to expand since stepping back from royal life in January 2020.

Meghan has continued work with animal welfare charity Mayhew and Smart Works Charity, which provides women with professional attire for career opportunities. Meanwhile, Prince Harry stayed on as patron of WellChild, which aids sick children and their families, his personal charity Sentebale, which he set up with his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help combat the HIV/AIDS pandemic in southern Africa, and the Invictus Games Foundation, the Paralympic-style contests for service members he created.

The royal couple has also embarked on a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio, which helped lead to the development of Meghan's Archetypes podcast. In December, they released a Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, which had the biggest documentary debut week in the history of the streaming service.

Related Articles
Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, earing a brooch depicting the late Queen Elizabeth II, poses for a photograph during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on November 22, 2022, at the start of the President's of South Africa's two-day state visit. - King Charles III hosted his first state visit as monarch on Tuesday, welcoming South Africa's President to Buckingham Palace.
6 Style Predictions for Queen Camilla Ahead of Coronation Day
Queen Charlotte, queen consort of George III; Bridgerton. Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in episode 201 of Bridgerton.
All About the Real Queen Charlotte Who Inspired the 'Bridgerton' Spinoff Series
THE CROWN Season 6 First Look at Prince William & Kate Middleton
'The Crown' Releases First Photos of Kate Middleton and Prince William Ahead of Final Season
Max Woosey tent boy
Teen Who Slept Outside in Tent for 3 Years Invited to King Charles' Coronation: 'It's Going to Be Cool'
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on April 14, 2023 in Camberley, England. The Sovereign's Parade, first held in 1948 in the presence of King George VI, marks the culmination of 44 weeks training and the passing out of the 171 Officer Cadets who have completed the Commissioning Course. It is the first time King Charles III has inspected Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst since becoming Monarch.
King Charles' Former Butler Says Coronation Dress Code Will Be 'Massive Change to Royal Protocol'
Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh visit to Kent Refugee Action Network
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Draws Royal Family Tree for a Classroom — Complete with Crowns!
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales smile during their visit at the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Back in the Mountains of Wales for Fun Day Out Before Coronation
Coronation Crowns
All About the Crowns, Swords and Other Historic Artifacts Being Used at King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
Queen Camilla Has the Best Quip on 18-Year Marriage to King Charles in Royal Reply: 'Time Has Flown By'
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives at The State Opening of Parliament on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla's Hair Stylist Shares How Royal Is Feeling Ahead of Coronation: 'I Think She's Nervous'
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort react after switching on stage lighting as they visit the host venue of this year's Eurovision Song Contest
King Charles and Queen Camilla Visit Eurovision as U.K. Hosts Annual Competition for Ukraine
lionel richie, king charles
Lionel Richie Teases Set List for King Charles' Coronation Concert: 'It's a Royal Secret'
HRH Prince Charles, center, his sons Prince William, left, and Prince Harry are seen April 6, 2000 during their private ski holiday in the Swiss ski resort of Klosters, Switzerland.
Rare Footage Shows King Charles as a 'Very Sincere' Father, Director Says of New Doc (Exclusive)
king charles III
How an 'Utterly Normal' Person Is Prepping for King Charles' Coronation: 'Booked My Spray Tan!'
Coronation Memorabilia - Tout
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Memorabilia: The Chicest Keepsakes for Every Budget
HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Wardrobe: All About Their Regalia, Robes and Rings