Meghan Markle Signs with WME to 'Build Out Her Business Ventures'

Meghan Markle is ready for a new venture.

The Duchess of Sussex has taken another step in her post-royal life by signing with the talent agency William Morris Endeavor.

"We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in all areas," shared WME in their social media announcement. "The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships, and more."

Under the new signing, Meghan will be represented by Ari Emanuel alongside a robust team that includes powerhouse agents Brad Slater and Jill Smoller, according to WME.

WME will assume representation of her and Prince Harry's content creation label under their company Archewell.

"Film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business-building will be explored. Acting will not be an area of focus," according to a Variety report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched Archewell shortly after stepping back from their roles as senior working royals. The organization is named after the Greek word "source of action," which was also the basis for their 3½-year-old son Archie Harrison's name. The organization also includes a nonprofit titled the Archewell Foundation, which according to its website, was created to "unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change."

"We do this through our non-profit work within The Archewell Foundation 501(c)(3), in addition to creative activations through the business verticals of audio and production," their mission statement adds.

Meghan and Harry's business ventures continue to expand since stepping back from royal life in January 2020.

Meghan has continued work with animal welfare charity Mayhew and Smart Works Charity, which provides women with professional attire for career opportunities. Meanwhile, Prince Harry stayed on as patron of WellChild, which aids sick children and their families, his personal charity Sentebale, which he set up with his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help combat the HIV/AIDS pandemic in southern Africa, and the Invictus Games Foundation, the Paralympic-style contests for service members he created.

The royal couple has also embarked on a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio, which helped lead to the development of Meghan's Archetypes podcast. In December, they released a Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, which had the biggest documentary debut week in the history of the streaming service.