Meghan Markle Shows Support for Women of Iran With 'Women, Life, Freedom' T-Shirt

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about the revolution being led by women and young girls in Iran during a Spotify event in Los Angeles on Tuesday

By
Published on October 19, 2022 10:08 AM
meghan markle
Photo: MANDANA DAYANI/Instagram

Meghan Markle is lending her support to the women of Iran.

On Tuesday at a Women@Spotify event in Los Angeles, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a black T-shirt carrying the words "Women, Life, Freedom" written in Farsi to call attention to the ongoing protests in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Meghan attended the event alongside her Archewell charity's president Mandana Dayani and its executive vice president of global communications, Ashley Momtaheni, who are both Iranian.

"I am so grateful to work with incredible women like Meghan and my fellow Iranian colleague and friend, Ashley Momtaheni, as we continue to highlight the bravery and courage of the women and young girls on the frontlines of one of the most important feminist movements of our lives," Dayani wrote in an Instagram post alongside two photos from the event.

"At the event today, Meghan spoke about the revolution being led by women and young girls in Iran, the courage and bravery they show every day, and their leadership and advocacy of basic human rights: women, life, freedom," added Dayani.

Mahsa Amini died on Sept. 16 after being detained by Iran's Morality Police for allegedly wearing a hijab too loosely. Demonstrations broke out following her death, and the ongoing unrest has seen multiple disturbances across the country, including women burning their hijabs or cutting their hair in protest.

On Tuesday, Iranian Olympic rock climber Elnaz Rekabi, 33, also returned to the country after making headlines for competing without a head covering during the Asian Championships in Seoul, which Iran's government requires women to wear.

Footage of Rekabi's climb was shared on social media, with many saying her appearance was likely an "act of defiance" against the requirement.

A post to her Instagram page later said that she did not wear a hijab during her climb because of "bad timing and the unanticipated call for me to climb the wall."

"My head covering inadvertently came off," the message said, per a translation shared by BBC.

Elnaz Rekabi (IRI) IFSC Climbing World Championships 2019
Elnaz Rekabi. Aflo/Shutterstock

In her post Tuesday Dayani spoke about how much Meghan's public display of support means to her and other Iranian women.

"As an Iranian woman who fled her home country in pursuit of these very freedoms, I could not have been more grateful for how she chooses, again and again, to advocate for women around the world. Proud day at Archewell, and especially for me and Ashley Momtaheni."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

On Wednesday, Meghan also spoke to Variety about how another woman, the late Queen Elizabeth, has inspired her own concept of female leadership.

"Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like," Meghan, 41, said in the magazine's Power of Women cover feature. "I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her."

The Duchess Of Sussex Undertakes Her First Official Engagement With <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth in 2018. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

When asked what the grieving process had been like since the Queen's Sept. 8 death, the Archetypes host voiced her gratitude for the global outpouring of support and that she was able to be there for her husband, Prince Harry.

"What's so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts," Meghan said.

"It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she's reunited with her husband,' " she added, referring to Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at age 99.

Reflecting on what she learned from the late monarch, who died "peacefully" at age 96, Meghan said she's been thinking back to their first solo outing together in 2018.

"I've reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate," she told Variety. "And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family."

Related Articles
Elnaz Rekabi (IRI) IFSC Climbing World Championships 2019
Iranian Athlete Elnaz Rekabi Will Be Jailed for Competing Without Hijab
Linda Thomas-Greenfield
U.N. Ambassador Says the Women of Iran 'Need to Hear from the World That We Have Their Backs'
Juliette Binoche and Marion Cotillard Mahsa
Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche Cut Their Hair in Support of Iranian Civil Rights Protesters
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II attend a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in Widnes, England.
Meghan Markle Calls Queen Elizabeth the 'Most Shining Example' of Female Leadership in New 'Variety' Interview
Angelina Jolie attends the "Eternals" photocall on October 25, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage) ; Members of the Iranian community in Mexico hold banners outside the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mexico City, while demonstrating against the death of Masha Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who was killed by police on 16 September in Tehran, Iran, "for not wearing the hijab correctly", (Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Angelina Jolie Says Women of Iran 'Need Freedom to Live' as Protests Continue After Mahsa Amini's Death
DEAL OR NO DEAL -- Season 2 -- Pictured: Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Recalls Being Told to 'Suck It In' on 'Deal or No Deal' in Podcast Chat with Paris Hilton
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Launch Giving Movement Supporting Women Inspired by Her Podcast
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle Discusses How Prince Harry Helped at Her 'Worst Point' in New Podcast Episode
Christiane Amanpour
CNN's Christiane Amanpour Says Iran President Cancelled an Interview After She Declined to Wear a Hijab
Prince Harry. Inspirational WellChild Award winners join Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex on Video Call. WellChid
Prince Harry Shares Update on Archie and Lilibet During Emotional Video Call
A Spotify Original Archetypes with Meghan
Meghan Markle's Podcast Announces Return Date After Pausing New Releases in Wake of Queen's Death
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle Breaks Down 'Toxic' Asian Stereotypes in First New Podcast Episode Since the Queen's Death
Meghan Markle and Price Harry at One Young World Roundtable
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New Photos from Gender Equality Roundtable During U.K. Visit
Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland arrive at Cliveden House Hotel on the National Trust's Cliveden Estate to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry on May 18, 2018 in Berkshire, England.
Meghan Markle Shares 'Humbling' Story of 'Adolescent Embarrassment' in New Podcast Episode
I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify! It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious Serena Williams; Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.; Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's Friends Celebrate 'Archetypes' Podcast Debut: 'So Proud of You'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Meghan Markle's 'Variety' Magazine Cover Delayed in Wake of Queen Elizabeth's Death