Meghan Markle brought her California style to her latest casual outing.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was seen shopping in Montecito, California — where she lives with Prince Harry and their two children, son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1 — on Friday afternoon. Meghan was seen strolling around a complex of shops with a bag from Wendy Foster, a women's boutique based in the Golden State. Meghan and a friend also browsed at Pierre La Fond, a home goods shop, before leaving for lunch in Santa Barbara.

Meghan kicked off the weekend in one of her signature styles: a statement sun hat, similar to ones she's worn before, including during her "backyard chat" with Gloria Steinem. She also sported a deep green strapless romper with sandals while carrying sunglasses, an olive sweater and a black crossbody bag.

The Archetypes host was photographed two days after her Variety Power of Women cover was revealed. There, the Duchess of Sussex spoke for the first time about grieving her late grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II as well as her work-at-home routine with Prince Harry, son Archie's favorite TV shows and more.

Meghan Markle. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan addressed what audiences can expect in the upcoming Netflix docuseries from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus.

"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," she told Variety. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

"It's interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before," she continued, referencing the entertainment business. "For me, having worked on Suits, it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun."

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Garbus' highly anticipated feature involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In her August cover interview with The Cut, Meghan didn't get into specifics when asked if the upcoming docuseries covered their love story but praised the director's acclaim.

"What's so funny is I'm not trying to be cagey," she said at the time. "I don't read any press. So I don't know what's confirmed. I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020. The New York Times reported at the time that their production hub, later dubbed Archewell Productions, would exclusively create documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming for the popular platform.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage?Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In April 2021, the Invictus Games Foundation announced that a Netflix docuseries about the epic event was in the works through Archewell Productions. Heart of Invictus, the project's working title, would follow athletes as they prepared for the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague, Harry's international adaptive sports competition for injured, sick and wounded service personnel and veterans said in a statement.

Oscar-winning British director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara were announced as helming the feature, and Netflix cameras were seen following Meghan and Harry at the sports tournament in April.