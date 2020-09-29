"It's very easy to just live with truth and live with authenticity and that is how I choose to move through the world," the Duchess of Sussex said

Meghan Markle Shares the Inspiring Quote She Had Displayed in Her Room 'Many Moons Ago'

Meghan Markle is opening up about how she deals with negativity in a candid conversation centered around online misinformation.

During a one-on-one with Fortune's senior editor Ellen McGirt at the magazine's Most Powerful Women virtual summit on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex was asked her advice to those with platforms who want to weigh in on the important issues of the day.

“You’re not the only powerful woman who has had a sitting president take a shot at you, mobs come at you, powerful people and powerful forces try to take you down or try to disparage your message,” McGirt said.

Meghan replied, saying she doesn’t listen to all the “noise” out there and is focused on living a “purpose-driven life” and following her “own moral compass.”

“There are always going to be naysayers,” Meghan continued. “But at the end of the day…you know, I used to have a quote up in my room many, many moons ago and it resonates now perhaps more than ever when you see the vitriol and noise that can be out in the world. It’s by Georgia O’Keefe and it’s: ‘I have already settled it for myself so flattery and criticism go down the same drain and I am quite free.’ "

″The moment that you’re able to be liberated from all of these other opinions, of what you know to be true, then I think it’s very easy to just live with truth and live with authenticity and that is how I choose to move through the world,″ she concluded.

Just last week, Donald Trump lashed out at Meghan and her husband Prince Harry after they advocated for people to register to vote during Voter Registration Day. ″I'm not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she has probably heard this, I wish a lot of luck to Harry — because he's going to need it,″ Trump said.

Meghan and Harry have not endorsed any candidate. But during their appearance on the TIME100 Tuesday night, Harry recommended that prospective voters ″reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.″

″What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us," he added.

During her chat on Tuesday, Meghan said, ″If you look back at anything I’ve said, what ends up being inflammatory is people’s interpretation of it. But if you listen to what I actually say it’s not controversial."

Meghan and Harry also recently denied claims in the U.K. paper The Sun that said the couple was planning a reality show under their new Netflix deal.

Harry has spoken out in the past about how negative press attention has hurt their family.

“Look, part of this job and part of any job, like everybody, means putting on a brave face and turning a cheek to a lot of the stuff. But again, for me and for my wife, of course, there’s a lot of stuff that hurts — especially when the majority of it is untrue,” he told ITV’s Tom Bradby in the documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.