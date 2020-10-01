"We are very lucky with our little one," Meghan Markle said

Meghan Markle Shares Sweet Update on Son Archie: 'He Is All Over the Place’

“We are doing well. [Archie] is so good,” Meghan shared in a video call with the Evening Standard to help kick off Black History Month in the U.K. “We are very lucky with our little one. He is just so busy, he is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky.”

Harry previously revealed that he and Archie have been spending plenty of time outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've got a little space outside, which I'm fortunate enough to have so I need to get him playing some Rugby League," Prince Harry said in a video chat in August.

"Our little man is our number one priority, but our work after that is the second priority and we’re just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place," he continued.

The family’s new home in the Montecito community of Santa Barbara also came with a surprise for Archie.

"Archie is really happy, and he has space to run free," a source previously told PEOPLE. "The house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time."

The couple's son, who celebrated his first birthday in May, has also been making adorable cameos on their Zoom calls.

"Archie is no stranger to climbing in front of the web camera and making little impromptu cameos," Finding Freedom author and royal reporter Omid Scobie recently revealed.

During an appearance on Fortune magazine’s Most Powerful Women virtual summit on Tuesday, Meghan talked about the COVID-19 crisis, saying, people "are all going through a reset and we are all going through a moment of reckoning — and probably a reevaluation of what really matters.”

