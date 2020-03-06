Meghan Markle Shares Sweet Update on 10-Month-Old Son Archie: He's 'Into Everything'

Archie is keeping parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry busy!

The couple stepped out for their first public appearance since relocating to Canada on Thursday night, attending the annual Endeavour Fund Awards. But their son wasn’t far from their minds, as Meghan chatted about him with attendee Claire Spencer.

Claire, who received an award on behalf of her husband Lee “Frank” Spencer from the Duchess of Sussex, told Hello!, “She said, ‘Oh yes, well, he is 10 months now and is into everything.’ “

Archie is believed to have remained in Canada while Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, are in the U.K. for their last round of engagements before stepping down from their royal roles on March 31. Their final engagement is likely on Monday when they reunite with Kate Middleton and Prince William on Commonwealth Day.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie Toby Melville/PA Images

Image zoom Prince Harry and baby Archie Sussex Royals

The couple has enjoying undivided time with their son Archie in Canada. Harry happily shared that his son recently saw snow for the first time and thought it was “bloody brilliant!”

A close friend tells PEOPLE, “Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid — he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan and Harry made a glamorous entrance to the awards, huddling close under an umbrella to hide from the rain. The mom wore a fitted teal dress by Victoria Beckham with BB pumps by Manolo Blahnik. She pulled her long hair into a chic low ponytail. Prince Harry matched his wife in a navy suit and light blue tie.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty

In addition to presenting awards and Prince Harry giving a speech, the couple were also front row to witness a recipient propose to his girlfriend! They joined the crowd in applauding the moment with big smiles. Meghan was visibly touched by the gesture, as she placed her hands on her husband’s knee during the proposal.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan and Harry have a jam-packed schedule as they ramp up their final round of royal engagements. On Friday, Harry stepped out for an appearance alongside Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton for the official opening of the Silverstone Experience, a new immersive museum that delves into the past, present and future of British motor racing. Harry and Meghan will also be at the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.