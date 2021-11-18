Meghan Markle's New Photo of Archie Reveals How He Takes After Prince Harry — and Prince George!

Meghan Markle offered a new glimpse at her son Archie — and his "chick inn."

As part of the Duchess of Sussex's appearance on pal Ellen DeGeneres' talk show on Thursday, Meghan shared a new photo of her 2-year-old son. Taken from behind (and showing off his reddish hair, just like dad Prince Harry!), the shot shows Archie standing in the family's chicken coop that was first seen during the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March.

Archie looks at the hens as they eat off a miniature picnic table while holding a basket, presumably to help collect eggs.

"He's so sweet with the chickens, too," said DeGeneres, who is neighbors with Meghan and Harry in Montecito and often visits with the family. "Archie is just such a gentle soul."

Meghan smiled and replied, "Aww, thank you."

The toddler is even wearing a nod to his U.K. roots in the photo — his Hunter rain boots feature Peppa Pig, the popular British cartoon character. (Prince William previously told BBC Radio 1 that his son, Prince George, was a huge Peppa Pig fan before moving onto Fireman Sam.)

Meghan Markle on Ellen Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, revealed during their Oprah interview that they had rescued the hens from a factory farm as part of their new "down to basics" life after relocating to California last year.

Inside the chicken coop was a sign that read "Archie's Chick Inn — established 2021," after the couple's firstborn.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor 1st birthday Meghan Markle and Archie | Credit: The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK

In addition to revealing Archie's Halloween costume (he was a dinosaur for "about five minutes" before taking off the costume), Meghan shared that her son knew that he was featured in her children's book, The Bench.

"He does," Meghan said, adding that the toddler also spotted the family's two dogs (a beagle named Guy and a black Labrador named Pula), who appear in the book.

"On that first page you open and you see our dogs and he goes, 'That's Pula! That's Guy!' " she added.

Meghan, who wore a cream top with voluminous sleeves and cutouts paired with black pants and matching pumps, also had her trusted glam team with her. Longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin helped get her camera-ready alongside hairstylist Jason Low.