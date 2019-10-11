Meghan Markle Shares Inspiring Video from When She Was 11 for International Day of the Girl

Meghan Markle is sharing a special #FlashbackFriday for International Day of the Girl.

A clip of Meghan at age 11 — when she wrote to Procter & Gamble and successfully campaigned to change a sexist commercial — is part of a 45-second video shared Friday on Meghan and Harry’s @SussexRoyal Instagram account that celebrates how every girl has the “right to be heard.”

The short film also includes video of the couple’s recent trip to South Africa, where Meghan and Prince Harry spent time highlighting efforts to empower young girls.

Narrating a short voiceover for the video, the duchess says, “Every girl has potential. She has promise. She has the right to learn, the right to be heard, the right to play and to discover. The right to be exactly who she is.”

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan, 38, concludes the video with a simple message to girls around the world: “Keep shining brightly. Know your worth and know that we are behind you every step of the way.”