Meghan Markle Shares Her Hopes for 'My Lili' in Latest Podcast Episode

The Duchess of Sussex said she dreams her daughter, Lilibet Diana, will strive to be the best version of herself

By
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022 02:39 PM
Meghan Markle, Lilibet
Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty; Misan Harriman

Lilibet Diana is just 1, but mom Meghan Markle is already thinking about what kind of woman she'll grow up to be.

On the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, broke down the trope of "bimbo" with Paris Hilton and Iliza Shlesinger. While speaking with Iliza, an actress, comedian and a fellow girl mom, Meghan said she hopes her young daughter, whom she shares with her husband Prince Harry (along with son Archie Harrison, 3) will one day strive for intelligence and authenticity, defying stereotypes to not connect her self-worth with solely beauty.

"Curious to hear your thoughts on this idea of, when I hear the word 'bimbo,' I have a very negative connotation to it. I don't see that as an aspirational thing for women," Meghan told her guest. "I want our daughters to aspire to be…"

"Slightly higher," Iliza, 39, replied. In a PEOPLE exclusive, the Good on Paper star announced in January that she and husband Noah Galuten welcomed their first child, daughter Sierra Mae.

CMT Awards 2021 Arrivals
Jason Kempin/Getty

"Yeah. I want my Lili to want to be educated, and want to be smart, and to pride herself on those things," Meghan said.

Later in the conversation, Iliza opened up about the sexism she faced when she got into comedy, recalling that critics called her "too hot" to use her image against her.

"All of a sudden, it's like, 'She's the hot cheerleader.' I'm like, was my high school mascot," she said. "It's just an example of how they take it away from you any way they can."

Turning to her own childhood, Meghan said she never felt like she was the "pretty one" around ages "10, 11" and clung to the conviction that she was the "smart one."

"That is all you have to hold on to. So, in any other moment, no one cared if I came to the party," the Duchess of Sussex said of her self-image then. "I had a crush on this boy named Chris!" she revealed, adding with a laugh that "I couldn't get Chris to look in my direction! You know?"

"Those are the things that sort of inform how you go, 'Okay, well, if I could be prettier, or if I could be funnier,' but again, that's that angling, constantly, as a woman, to try to be something that is desirable," Meghan explained.

Agreeing with her argument, Iliza replied, "You know, we fault women for playing into something, and it's like, 'Well, you said this was bad. You made her this and you wanted her to be this. And then when they became that, we're always like, 'You have to be something else.' And that goes for body types, achievements, archetypes."

Meghan and Harry, 38, first announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020. According to a previously shared press release, Archetypes intends to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back.

Speaking with historians and experts, Meghan hopes to "uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives."

Previous guests have included Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, Margaret Cho, Lisa Ling and Constance Wu.

