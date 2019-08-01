Meghan Markle was very hands-on as guest editor of British Vogue‘s September issue, from handpicking the cover stars to tapping husband Prince Harry to conduct an interview with Dr. Jane Goodall. She also added a personal touch by sharing one of her favorite poems.

In the issue’s arts and culture section, the Duchess of Sussex chose to include the poem, “A Note from the Beach” by Matt Haig — a piece about body positivity with a twist.

“A personal favourite and the best reminder during the summer season…or any season, as a matter of fact,” Meghan, 37, wrote as an introduction to the poem.

“Hello. I am the beach,” the piece begins. “I am created by waves and currents. I was made of eroded rocks. I exist next to the sea. I have been around for millions of years. I was around at the dawn of life itself.”

“And I have to tell you something. I don’t care about your body,” it continues. “I am a beach. I literally don’t give a f—.”

Haig proudly shared his work in the magazine on Instagram, writing: “Officially in vogue.”

Meghan said in her candid editor’s letter that she met British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful for the first time in January to collaborate with her women-focused patronage, Smart Works.

“What evolved over the next hour was a promising pow wow of two like-minded thinkers, who have much in common, including our love of writing,” Meghan, who ran a lifestyle blog called The Tig for years before marrying Prince Harry, wrote. “Over a steaming cup of mint tea, we teased through how one can shine light in a world filled with seemingly daily darkness. Lofty? Of course. Worth it? Without question.”

The result is their “Forces for Change” issue, featuring 15 trailblazing women. Among the group are actors and models, politicians and authors, and advocates for everything from diversity and mental health to climate change and voting rights.

Meghan also revealed that she came up with the idea of being the issue’s guest editor herself — and she asked Enninful for the job via text.

“So I asked the question,” she wrote. “Actually, I typed and deleted the question several times until I built up the courage to ask the question in question. ‘Edward… instead of doing the cover, would you be open to me guest editing your September issue?’ “

“The ellipsis… the ‘dot dot dot’ that inspires the greatest practice of patience in this digital era. And then it appeared, EE’s reply: ‘Yes! I would love for you to be my guest editor,’ ” she recalled. “Sitting on my sofa at home, two dogs nestled across me, I quietly celebrated when the words appeared on my screen.”

Though Meghan and Enninful discussed the possibility of having the mother of one appear on the front page, the magazine’s editor-in-chief revealed that it was Meghan who shot the concept down.

“From the very beginning, we talked about the cover — whether she would be on it or not,” he said in a statement.

“In the end, she felt that it would be in some ways a ‘boastful’ thing to do for this particular project. She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires,” he explained of Meghan, who became the first guest editor of the September issue in British Vogue’s 103-year history.