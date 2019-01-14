Meghan Markle Shares Candid Moment with Another Expectant Mom: ‘Neither of Us Should Be Lifting!’

Meghan Markle is bonding over baby!

The Duchess of Sussex, who revealed she is expecting her first child in late April, met a fellow expectant mom during an outing in Birkenhead on Monday.

Presenting a basket and hamper full of baby clothes and toiletries to Angel Midgely, Meghan joked that neither of them should lift the heavy gift as she placed a protective hand on her bump.

Meghan and Prince Harry were on hand to visit Number 7, a local cafe and supermarket that offers discounted foods for customers in need.

As Meghan presented the basket of gifts to Midgley, 27, who is 23-weeks pregnant with her

second child, a baby girl, she joked: “I would say that I would lift it for you but neither of those us should be lifting right now.”

“When are you due?” she then asked Midgley. “So soon! Doesn’t it fly by?”

When asked whether she was having a boy or a girl, Meghan replied: “We don’t know. We’re

keeping it a surprise – whichever way we’ll be thrilled with the outcome.”

Greeted by manager Kay Penkethman, Meghan declined the offer of coffee due to her pregnancy, but asked for a mint tea “or something herbal.”

She also sampled the cafe’s lemon drizzle cake, made by a staff member and called it “delicious.”

During the couple’s visit to the town of Birkenhead on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex told the crowd when she’s due to give birth to their first child.

“We asked her how her pregnancy was going and she said she was six months and she tapped her tummy,” well-wisher Carla Gandy from nearby Wallasey, who was there with her 4-year-old daughter Sofia, tells PEOPLE.

Meghan told others gathered in Hamilton Square that she’s due in late April.

Rebecca Blundell, who was in Hamilton Square with daughters Lily, 6, and Lottie, 2, says Harry asked how to spell Lily’s name.

“Meghan came up straight after and said that he’s going to be a fantastic dad,” Blundell shares.