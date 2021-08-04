Meghan Markle Shares a Birthday with Another Powerful Royal Woman — Here's Why Prince Charles Is Celebrating

Meghan Markle hit her milestone 40th birthday on the same day as her daughter Lilibet — whose name is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth's childhood nickname — turned 2 months old

Meghan Markle is celebrating her special day — but his daughter-in-law turning 40 is not the only reason why August 4 is a deeply meaningful birthday for her father-in-law, Prince Charles.

The future king posted on his official Clarence House accounts that today is also the birthday of his beloved grandmother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, the namesake of Queen Elizabeth who was born in 1900 and went on to marry Prince Albert, Duke of York in 1923. Before Albert was coronated as King George VI, the Duke and Duchess Elizabeth welcomed their first daughter in 1926 and affectionately nicknamed her Lilibet, which is the name Prince Harry and Meghan chose for their first daughter. And as it happens, Archie's little sister was born exactly two months ago today, on June 4.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the Twitter thread dedicated to his grandmother, Charles noted that the Queen Mother lived at his current London residence of Clarence House for nearly 50 years, and several portraits of the elder Elizabeth are displayed next to a silver vase given to her as a gift on her 100th birthday (she died on March 30, 2002, at the age of 101).