Meghan Markle Shares Archie's Adorable Reaction to Her Children's Book

Meghan and Harry's 2-year-old son spotted some familiar faces in the pages of his mom's book, The Bench

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie had a sweet reaction to his mom's new children's book, The Bench, which features the 2-year-old himself!

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, DeGeneres asked the Duchess of Sussex if her son knew he was featured in the story. Prince Harry and Archie make several appearances in the illustrations in the book, which explores the bond between fathers and sons as seen through a mother's eyes

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He does," Meghan shared, adding that the toddler also spotted the family's two dogs (a beagle named Guy and a black Labrador named Pula), who appear in the book.

"On that first page you open and you see our dogs and he goes, 'That's Pula! That's Guy!' " she added.

The couple's daughter Lili also has a cameo in The Bench. The book's final illustration appears to be inspired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives in California, with Harry sitting on the bench feeding chickens with Archie. A woman wearing a sun hat, representing Meghan, stands in a garden with baby Lili in a sling.

The Bench The Bench by Meghan Markle | Credit: Stephanie Petit

"I wrote this originally just as a poem for my husband on Father's Day and it was about my observation of him and him being a dad, which is the most beautiful thing to watch," Meghan told DeGeneres.

"Once it was shared with a couple of friends and people that we are close with they said, 'No, this resonates for me too because it feels really inclusive and there's representation.' It's just a sweet love story between a family and so I said, 'Okay, let's turn it into a children's book,' " she added.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor 1st birthday Meghan Markle and Archie | Credit: The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK

"I made sure that all of those pieces of it, especially the softer side of masculinity, the softer side of fatherhood, were all in there and made sure everyone could see themselves in these pages because I remember as a little girl, you didn't always see someone that looked like you and I thought that was really important to have everyone story feel like it was unfolding on those pages for them," she said.