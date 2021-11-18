Meghan also shared how she and Prince Harry went incognito for a Halloween party before their relationship went public

Meghan Markle Reveals Archie and Lili's Halloween Costumes — But Admits the Kids Were 'Not Into It'

Meghan Markle is opening up about daughter Lilibet Diana's first Halloween!

During the Duchess of Sussex's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, she talked about celebrating Halloween with her two children, 2-year-old son Archie and 5-month-old daughter Lili.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all," she said with a laugh in a clip of her chat with the host.

Meghan said that Archie had a dinosaur costume but only wore the outfit for "about five minutes."

"Not even five minutes," DeGeneres, who spent the holiday with Meghan and Prince Harry, chimed in. "Finally Harry talked him into putting the head on."

Meanwhile, Lili was dressed up as a skunk, "like Flower from Bambi," Meghan described it.

Meghan, 40, also opened up about another special Halloween she spent with Harry in 2016 when he came to visit her in Toronto (with his cousin Princess Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank!) before their relationship went public.

"The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple," she explained.

Meghan said that the party had a post-apocalyptic theme, so they were covered up in "very bizarre" costumes that made them unrecognizable.

"We were able to just sort of have one final, fun night out," she said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Meghan also shared a new update on her daughter in another clip of her appearance.

DeGeneres revealed that "Lili's now teething" before the clip cuts to Meghan with her hands up by her mouth and saying, "Anything to relieve that."

"Tequila, anything," the talk show host quipped.

"That's Auntie Ellen for you," Meghan said with a smile.

"That's why I don't have kids," retorted DeGeneres.

Meghan Markle on Ellen Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres | Credit: The Ellen Show

Meghan, who wore a cream top with voluminous sleeves and cutouts paired with black pants and matching pumps, also had her trusted glam team with her. Longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin helped get her camera-ready alongside hairstylist Jason Low.