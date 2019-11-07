Meghan Markle Just Stepped Out in Yet Another $1,795 Sentaler Coat, and We Found 5 Lookalikes for Less

Meghan Markle may be the Duchess of Sussex, but in our eyes she’s the queen of stylish coats. From her tuxedo-inspired wool-blend black coat by Stella McCartney to her burgundy Daylina Coat from Club Monaco to one of her most beloved styles from Canadian fashion brand Sentaler, which is so popular it was renamed “The Meghan Coat,” Markle knows a thing or two about stylish outerwear.

In fact, the Duchess of Sussex loves her Sentaler wrap coat so much, she owns it in not one, but four different colors: camel, forest green, red, and now navy. She recently attended the Field of Remembrance service at Westminster Abbey alongside husband Prince Harry and looked elegant in the $1,795 Boucle Alpaca Long Wide Collar Wrap Coat in a midnight navy, the first time she’s been spotted wearing it in that color. She accessorized with a black belt, slouchy black boots from Tamara Mellon (another favorite brand of Meghan’s), and a matching navy fascinator by Philip Treacy.

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

We’re so inspired by Meghan’s navy outerwear that we picked out five lookalikes to steal her style for the season. You don’t need to break the bank to steal the duchess’ style; our picks start at just $16. If you’re looking to refresh your winter wardrobe with a royally inspired new coat, we suggest scrolling down and shopping these five styles.

Image zoom

Buy It! Ablanczoom Lapel Fuzzy Fleece Overcoat, $16.99–$19.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Kenneth Cole Double Face Wool Blend Coat, $198; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! & Other Stories Double Breasted Wool Blend Bouclé Coat, $249; stories.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Auxo Long Sleeve Pea Coat Lapel Open Front Long Jacket, $43.59–$45.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! & Other Stories Wool Blend Belted Long Coat, $249; stories.com