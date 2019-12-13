Meghan Markle Sends Surprise Thank You Note to American Fan for Her 'Generous Words of Support'

Image zoom Meghan Markle JEREMY SELWYN/POOL/AFP/Getty

A royal fan from Charleston, S.C., has received the ultimate early Christmas gift: a letter from Meghan Markle.

Becca Anderson received the note from the Duchess of Sussex — who’s currently on a six-week hiatus from royal duties with husband Prince Harry — after she sent the royal mom, 38, a letter of encouragement, reports the Daily Mail.

The actress and singer shared the correspondence — complete with Buckingham Palace letterhead — on her Instagram Stories.

“The Duchess of Sussex has asked me to thank you for your thoughtful card,” reads the note, which was signed by Claudia Spens, head of the royals’ general correspondence.

“It was so kind of you to take the trouble to write as you did. Her Royal Highness appreciated your generous words of support and has asked me to send you her warmest thanks and best wishes.”

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images

In a comment on her post, Anderson — who hasn’t revealed what she initially wrote to the duchess — posted: “If you can’t tell, I love Duchess Meghan.”

She continued: “So thoughtful to send a response!”

Meghan and Harry’s decision to temporarily step back from royal duties was inspired by the revelations of October documentary Meghan and Harry: An African Journey, where the new royal parents opened up about their struggles to deal with the intense tabloid scrutiny of their lives.

On the final day of the tour of Africa — which they enjoyed with 7-month-old son Archie — it also emerged that Markle is pursuing legal action against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers at the High Court in London for printing a personal note to her father, Thomas Markle, 75.

Prince Harry, 35, is also pursuing legal cases against News UK (owner of The Sun) and MGN (former owner of The Mirror) at the High Court regarding alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages.

Along with Anderson, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has recently offered support to Markle over her tabloid treatment.

“I feel really terrible for Meghan Markle,” Radcliffe told PEOPLE NOW on Dec. 6., adding that she “is now being treated to the full force of the British media.”

“That’s why I always thought their relationship was sweet,” he added. “I thought, ‘She must love you if she wants to get involved in this crazy life.’

“It must be insane. I can’t imagine.”