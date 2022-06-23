Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action shared a note from Meghan thanking the women for "the work you are doing to keep our kids, families and communities safe"

Meghan Markle Sends Snacks and Coffee to Women Campaigning for Safe Gun Laws: 'As a Mom...Thank You'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

Meghan Markle praised the work of women campaigning for safer gun laws — and sent them some "delicious and appreciated" treats to keep them fueled.

Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action revealed on Wednesday that the organization had received a personal note from the Duchess of Sussex.

"@MomsDemand volunteers and staff have been working around the clock for weeks, so it was moving to receive such a supportive note - and snacks! - from the Duchess of Sussex today," Watts shared on Twitter along with a photo of the note.

Watts later followed up with another tweet: "Lots of questions about the snacks! Donuts, bagels w/the works, coffee, cookies, etc… Delicious and appreciated."

Meghan's note was on stationery featuring her royal monogram, a simple cursive "M" topped by a crown.

"Good afternoon ladies!" the mom of two — son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1 — wrote. "To each of you and your fearless leader, Shannon, a huge thank you for the work you are doing to keep our kids, families, and communities safe."

She continued, "Please know that while you may feel exhausted by your endless hours of dedication to this cause, I hope you feel energized in knowing that the work you're doing is vital and so deeply appreciated. As a mom, as a friend, thank you so much!"

Meghan, 40, signed the letter with her first name in her recognizable penmanship (she once worked as a professional calligrapher!), above a typed "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex."

Moms Demand Action describes itself as a "grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. We pass stronger gun laws and work to close the loopholes that jeopardize the safety of our families."

Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, places flowers as she mourns at a makeshift memorial outside Uvalde County Courthouse in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26, 2022. - Grief at the massacre of 19 children at the elementary school in Texas spilled into confrontation on May 25, as angry questions mounted over gun control -- and whether this latest tragedy could have been prevented. The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde on May 24 became the site of the worst school shooting in a decade, committed by a disturbed 18-year-old armed with a legally bought assault rifle. Credit: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty

Ahead of Meghan's return to the U.K. in early June with Prince Harry to participate in Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Meghan visited Uvalde, Texas, to honor the victims of the elementary school shooting that took the lives of 19 young students and two teachers.

Meghan, who lives in California with Prince Harry and their children, was spotted laying white flowers with a purple ribbon at a memorial outside Uvalde County Courthouse. She then knelt down and hung her head at the cross for victim Uziyah Garcia.

Britain's Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle pays respect at a makeshift memorial outside Uvalde County Courthouse in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26, 2022. Flowers are placed on a makeshift memorial in front of Robb Elementary School after mass school shooting which 21 people killed in Uvalde, Texas on Wednesday. Meghan Markle | Credit: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The Duchess of Sussex crossed her arms as she walked around looking at the memorials to the victims. She was dressed casually in jeans, sneakers and a baseball cap.