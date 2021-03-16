Meghan has continued to support Smart Works, a charity that helps women return to the workplace

Meghan Markle Sends Personal Notes to Women Who Are Job Hunting — See Her Calligraphy!

Meghan Markle is sending luck across the pond.

Smart Works, a U.K. organization that helps unemployed and vulnerable women return to the workplace by providing coaching tips and professional attire for job interviews, revealed Tuesday that the Duchess of Sussex wrote special notes wishing luck to women who were job hunting.

In addition to a personal message to each woman, Meghan put her calligraphy skills to good use — addressing and signing each message with a sentence or two of encouragement in her own handwriting.

For one client who was preparing for an interview, Meghan wrote, "You'll be amazing in your interview! Remember deep breaths and be yourself."

Meghan, 39, also congratulated a client who recently started a new job in the health sector.

"I wanted to offer my personal congratulations on landing a new position in public health — I can't think of anything more important right now," Meghan said. "And I'm so pleased to know that Smart Works supported you in the lead-up to your successful job interview."

"In celebration of Women's History Month and International Women's Day, our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex took a moment to send some words of encouragement to a few of our clients," Smart Works wrote on Instagram along with images of the notes. "Written by The Duchess, several personal notes were delivered to our centre earlier this week, and then dispatched to our clients, to give them that extra piece of encouragement as they return to the workplace."

Smart Works was one of the four patronages Meghan announced she would support in her royal work. Despite Meghan and Prince Harry stepping down from their royal roles and moving to California last year, Meghan has continued to support Smart Works.

"We are delighted to confirm that the Duchess of Sussex will remain a patron of Smart Works," the organization announced last month. She will also continue to work with animal welfare charity Mayhew but lost the National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities, which were both passed on to her from Queen Elizabeth in 2019.

In September 2019, Meghan spoke at length about her love of working with Smart Works in her first official post-maternity leave outing.

"When I first moved to the U.K. it was incredibly important to me personally to be able to connect with people on the ground who were doing really important work," Meghan said at the launch of her capsule collection in London.