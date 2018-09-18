See the Exciting Moment Meghan Markle Lays Eyes on Her Wedding Dress Ahead of the Big Day

Meghan Markle had the same reaction to her wedding gown as millions of royal fans around the world: total astonishment.

The special moment when the Duchess of Sussex saw her completed wedding dress and veil was captured on film for Queen of the World, a new documentary series featuring members of the royal family speaking about Queen Elizabeth and the Commonwealth, the family of nations linked to the U.K.

A huge smile crosses Meghan’s face as she looks at her bridal outfit from top to bottom, then touches her veil, which features hand-embroidered flowers from each of the 53 counties in the Commonwealth. (There were also a few personal touches: She had the Wintersweet, which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace in front of Nottingham Cottage, and the California Poppy, the State flower of California, added as well.)

“Fifty-three countries, oh my goodness,” she’s heard saying. “It’ll keep us busy.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their royal wedding

In the clip, Meghan is wearing the Roland Mouret’s Barwick Dress in navy — the same outfit she wore while checking into the Cliveden House Hotel with her mom, Doria Ragland, the night before the royal wedding, hinting that the footage was taken just hours ahead of the big day. (Of course, we know Meghan isn’t afraid to pull a royal rewear, especially with a popular dress that has earned fans such as Jennifer Garner!)

A palace source tells PEOPLE that Meghan takes part in “a conversation, a stand-up chat” for the film, Queen of the World, which will air over two parts on ITV.

The documentary series airs just before Harry and Meghan head to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga on their first official tour of Commonwealth nations.

Two members of the royal family, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne have given formal “sit down” interviews, a royal source adds. Meghan, Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William all appear as the show promises to feature “behind-the-scenes moments with the Sovereign and other members of the Royal Family,” a statement from ITV says.

“As the family and world leaders discuss the importance of the Commonwealth to the Queen, the series will document the way in which she passes her knowledge and experience to the younger generations,” adds the ITV statement.