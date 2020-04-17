Meghan Markle Seen for First Time on Zoom Call from L.A. with One of Her Beloved U.K. Charities

As she settles into her new home in Los Angeles, Meghan Markle is staying connected to the causes she continues to champion back in the U.K.

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex had a video call with some of the women at the Hubb Community Kitchen, a group that came together to prepare fresh food for their local community after being displaced following the Grenfell tower fire in 2017. One of Meghan’s first acts as a royal was to collaborate with the women on a charity cookbook.

During the Zoom call on April 14, Meghan, who wore a simple white T-shirt with her hair pulled back, spoke with Hubb Community Kitchen manager Leila Hedjem, Cherine Mallah, Halima Al-Hudafi, Oxana Sinitsyna and Jennifer Odonkor about their latest food-giving project, and reminisced about the success of their Together: Our Community Cookbook.

“You showed up and you all had it in you and what was so great was back at that first day, and then however many visits later, and going, ‘Yeah, we’re just going to make a cookbook,’ ” Meghan said during the call.

She went on to tell the women that it was their “faith in what you can bring to the table and what you can inspire” that helped make their cookbook a “huge success.”

“It’s just inspired so many people,” she said.

Meghan and Prince Harry have been contributing to the cause in L.A. by making free meal deliveries in West Hollywood with the non-profit charity, Project Angel Food.

Now, amid the coronavirus pandemic, she has connected the Hubb Community Kitchen with a food distribution charity that will help get them the ingredients they need as they plan to prepare hundreds of free meals each week for those in need in London.

The Felix Project will provide the kitchen with produce, and the women will cook in their own homes so that 250-300 meals can be delivered three days a week to families in London starting April 20.

Meghan and Harry have also enlisted the support of another charity they work with, Street Games, who will help collect and drop off the meals.

Meghan said in a statement, “The spirit of the Hubb Community Kitchen has always been one of caring, giving back, and helping those in need, initially in Grenfell and now throughout the U.K. A home-cooked meal from one neighbor to another, when they need it most, is what community is all about.

“I’m so proud of the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, and the continued support the Felix Project gives them to carry out these acts of goodwill, which at this moment in time are urgently needed.”

She also voiced her backing for a campaign from the Evening Standard’s campaign to raise money to support “vital organizations in the wake of COVID-19.”

Chef Clare Smyth, who catered the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and has worked with the Hubb and the Flex Project, said, “Their work has never been more important than at this time. Countless charities are more in need now than ever. We must all join forces to take care of the most vulnerable in our society. Providing healthy and nutritious meals is crucial to helping people get through this.”

Mark Curtin, CEO of the Felix Project, added, “The women of Hubb Community Kitchen came together in the face of tragedy and they have stepped up yet again in the face of a global pandemic. At The Felix Project, we have also scaled up our operations very quickly in order to ensure we can meet the increased demand the crisis has created, both here in West London, and across the capital. We stand together with all of our partners to get food to people most at risk of experiencing hunger and malnutrition in this time of need.”