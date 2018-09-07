The Crazy Way Meghan Markle's Suits Costars Knew Her Romance with Prince Harry Was Getting Serious

It’s hard to believe that your coworker is dating real-life royalty — just ask Meghan Markle‘s Suits costars!

Wendell Pierce, who played Meghan’s on-screen dad on the USA Network drama, recently told Extra how he realized the actress’ relationship with Prince Harry was in full swing.

“I actually didn’t believe it was real, then all of a sudden I turn around and there is this guy from MI-5 [British security service] on set every day,” he explained.

Pierce, 54, added that Meghan is doing “wonderful” in her new role as the Duchess of Sussex.

“The one thing that was clear, she was extremely happy… She had a glow,” the Jack Ryan star shared. “I knew she was in love… With the whirlwind of publicity and the world of being a royal now, the one thing that’s constant is the fact that I know she loves him.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Before her relationship was in an international spotlight, Pierce told Harry Connick Jr. on an episode of Harry that she talked about Prince Harry coyly.

“She met this nice guy and we always talked about him in code really. You know, ‘How you doing?’ ‘Oh, I’m going to London, coming from London, whatever,’ ” Pierce explained.

USA Network announced Meghan’s departure from the hit legal drama in a statement congratulating the actress on her engagement in November.

“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement,” the statement read. “Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.”

Speaking to The Telegraph recently, Wendell recalled the day that he and Meghan filmed the scenes for her character Rachel Zane‘s wedding — just months before her own big day.

“We had a moment I cherish,” the actor said. “I was sitting with Meghan in her wedding dress, as we waited for a set-up. We were alone. I said to her, ‘Your life is going to change. It’s going to be amazing but I want you to know that I’m your friend, and no matter where you are or what’s going on — if the fishbowl that you’re in ever starts getting to you — you can call me.”