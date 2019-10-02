Meghan Markle Says 'You Have the Power' to Change the World as She Wraps Africa Tour with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are saying goodbye to Africa.

The royal couple wrapped up the final leg of their 10-day tour on Wednesday with an afternoon reception at the British High Commissioner’s residence, where they celebrated the U.K. and South Africa’s important business relationship and met with entrepreneurs.

Both Meghan and Harry gave speeches, taking the opportunity to thank Africa for their hospitality during their stay. The Duchess of Sussex, 38, also shared an important message to young people around the world.

“I remember being a young girl watching TV and seeing what was happening in the world, and frankly, often feeling despair. Because when you continue and constantly see and hear negativity, it can be overwhelming; you can feel powerless, and lost, you can feel different, confused, or like you don’t belong,” she said. “And I’m sure there is a young girl or boy watching this and thinking the maybe exact same thing. So, this is for you.”

“In a world that can seem so aggressive, confrontational and dangerous, you should know that you have the power to change it,” Meghan continued. “Because whether you’re here in South Africa, at home in the U.K. or the U.S., or around the world, you actually have the power within you to change things, and that begins with how you connect to others.”

The royal mom added, “I have learned from the people I’ve met here, that whether it’s about society’s expectations of masculinity or femininity, or how we divide ourselves by race or faith or class or status — everyone has value, and everyone deserves to be heard and respected. And if you live your life in that way, your generation will start to value each other in ways the rest of us have not yet been able to do so.”

Prince Harry, 35, spoke about his love for Africa, a continent close to his heart.

“I want to thank you again for the warm reception here today, and everywhere myself and my family have been,” he said. “As I said to the young entrepreneurs this morning — Africa will always have a special place for me and my family, and I can’t wait to return.”

Meghan and Prince Harry concluded their trip by meeting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe.

The tour of Africa marked a big milestone for Meghan and Harry — it was their first royal tour as a family of three! Archie, born on May 6, attended his first-ever public engagement to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.