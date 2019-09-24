Meghan Markle Says They're 'So Busy' with Baby Archie: 'Our Plate Is Full!'

Baby Archie is keeping Meghan Markle and Prince Harry busy!

On the second day of their African tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for afternoon tea with residents of the Bo Kaap area of Cape Town, South Africa, and Meghan shared what life is like with their son, born May 6.

“Our plate is full with a 5-month-old at the moment — so busy,” the royal mom, 38, shared with locals.

Although the couple traveled with Archie, the baby boy has not joined his parents for any engagements yet. He was spotted arriving at the airport in Meghan’s arms — and wearing a hat that resembled one that father Prince Harry wore as a youngster — but has remained with a nanny during his parents’ first two jam-packed days of events.

Meghan was able to see her son between engagements on Tuesday. She headed back to see Archie while Prince Harry, 35, undertook a solo outing — but not before parting with a goodbye kiss!

RELATED: See How Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana When She Arrived in South Africa with Baby Archie!

The affectionate moment came shortly after the duo praised each other as parents at a group mindfulness activity at a beach. During a “power hand” session, in which the participant has to identify a strength and meditate about it, one of the coaches suggested to Meghan that her strength was dancing. (Meghan and Harry showed off their dance moves during an outing in Nyanga on Monday!)

Image zoom Toby Melville - Pool/Getty

“She laughed and said, ‘Not that,’ ” says Ash Heese, a manager for mental wellness group Waves for Change. “She said parenting is the new strength that she and Harry are learning.”

Heese added: “She said, ‘He’s the best dad,’ and [Harry] said, ‘No, she’s the best mom.’ “

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie Samir Hussein/WireImage

During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to the District Six Museum on Monday, one fan asked about Archie’s whereabouts. Somaya Ebrahim, 81, a former District Six resident who was in the crowds when the Queen visited the town in 1947 with her parents and sister Princess Margaret, jumped in Harry’s arms for a big hug as they talked by. She then excitedly hugged Meghan as she asked them: “Where’s Archie?“

Harry told her, “He’s sleeping.”

When another resident asked about Archie, Harry admitted that the long flight tired his baby son out.

“He’s not grouchy, just exhausted,” he revealed.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

Their baby boy was top of mind during the first day of the tour. After the Duke of Duchess of Sussex gave powerful speeches at the Cape Town’s Nyanga Township, where they took part in a workshop run by an NGO called Justice Desk, Jessica Dewhurst announced they had a “little gift” for them.

“When your beautiful boy was born you gave him the name Archie,” she said. “The name Archie means ‘bravery and strength.’ So to welcome Archie home, your family at the Justice Desk has given him the traditional South African name Ntsika. This name of Xhosa African origin means ‘pillar of strength.’ May you always be a pillar of strength for those who need you.”

And because he’s a “Justice Desk hero, he gets his little Justice Desk hoodie,” Dewhurst said, presenting the couple with a a tiny sweatshirt with the words “Be a Voice for Justice” on the back.