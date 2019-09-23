Meghan Markle Says She's Visiting Africa 'as a Woman of Color and as Your Sister'

Meghan Markle‘s first-ever visit to South Africa is meaningful on many levels.

Both Meghan and Prince Harry gave speeches during the first stop of their royal tour on Monday, a visit to Cape Town’s Nyanga township, where the Duchess of Sussex proudly spoke about her many roles — including her Black heritage.

“On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me, I am here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color, and as your sister,” she said to cheers from the crowd.

“I am here with you, and I am here for you,” the royal mom, 38, continued.

Meghan also encouraged women to fight for “respect, dignity and equality” after watching young girls take a self-defense class.

Meghan today: “While I am here with my husband as a member of the Royal Family, I am here with you as a woman, as a wife, as a woman of colour and as your sister." #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/KzILXGIhYN — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) September 23, 2019

Image zoom Meghan Markle NIC BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Prince Harry also spoke, specifically addressing violence against women in the area as well as his role as a husband and father to 4-month-old son Archie.

“No man is born to cause harm to women,” the 34-year-old royal dad said. “This is learned behavior and a cycle that needs to be broken.”

“So now, it’s about redefining masculinity, it’s about creating your own footprints for your children to follow in, so that you can make a positive change for the future,” he continued. “To me, the real testament of your strength isn’t physical, it’s what’s up here and what’s in here. Your strength is in your spirit, which for me means honoring and protecting my wife, and being a positive role model for my son.”

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry added, “I wanted to ensure that our first visit as a family, with my wife by my side, focused on the significant challenges facing millions of South Africans, while acknowledging the hope we feel so strongly here.”

RELATED: Watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Show Off Their Dance Moves Upon Arrival in South Africa!

In a fun twist, both Meghan and Prince Harry gave their speeches standing on the stump of a tree.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry PA Wire/PA Images

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan, 38, has embraced her own biracial heritage throughout her life — and Archie is the first biracial grandchild of the Queen.

The world got their first glimpse of Archie meeting his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth shortly after his May 6 birth in a history-making photo that also included Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. The occasion marks the first time in royal history that a British monarch has been pictured alongside a royal baby’s Black grandmother.

“Like Harry and Meghan’s wedding, it changes the landscape in terms of bringing visibility around race and inclusion,” Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award, told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, Doria Ragland, Archie and Meghan Markle Chris Allerton/ ©️SussexRoyal

Tony winner and Pose star Billy Porter, who made history on Sunday night by becoming the first openly gay black man to be nominated — and win — the Emmy for outstanding actor in a drama series, recently told PEOPLE he was channeling Meghan with his fashion.

“I’ve been doing my Meghan Markle all week with my little fascinator,” the actor said at the Christopher Kane show at London Fashion Week, adding: “I might keep wearing it when I get back to America!”

Image zoom Billy Porter; Meghan Markle Santiago Felipe/Getty; UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

He continued with a laugh, “There’s a Black woman in the palace, honey, that’s all we need! We’re loving her over in America!”