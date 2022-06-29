"Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large," Meghan said while discussing the reversal of Roe v. Wade

Meghan Markle Says She and Prince Harry Had a 'Guttural' Reaction to Roe v. Wade Reversal

Meghan Markle is sharing her and Prince Harry's reaction to the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

In a Vogue feature published on Tuesday, Meghan, 40, spoke with award-winning journalist Jessica Yellin on the impact of the Supreme Court's decision, calling for men to speak up.

"Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large," said Meghan. "They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us. My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He's a feminist too."

Discussing Harry's thoughts on the decision, Meghan said, "His reaction last week was guttural, like mine."

"I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair. But again, we have to band together and not wallow. We have to do the work," the Duchess of Sussex added.

Continued Meghan: "This moment requires unity—really listening to people, understanding the Constitution was written at a time when women were second-class citizens. We're not. Certain things need to change. I think it's equally about honoring the people who've been doing the work long before us, like [feminist icon] Gloria [Steinem]. I'm grateful that I'm holding a baton right there next to her and that we will continue to be doing this work together."

Like Meghan, many women have publicly reacted to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, 42, shared her thoughts with PEOPLE before hosting the Hollywood Unlocked second annual Social Impact Awards on Friday.

"I think it's about locking up people of color. I think it's a way to put more people in jail, and I also think it's a way to control women's bodies," Haddish said just after the Supreme Court's decision. "That's why I'm going to run for Congress. I'm going to write a bill to make it illegal for men to masturbate. How about that?"

Calling the news "upsetting," Haddish also told PEOPLE how the ruling will create "more suffering."

"If you're going to make it illegal for me to make choices with my body, then it should be illegal for you to masturbate because you killing people when you do that," she shared in part.

Roe v. Wade was the landmark Supreme Court decision of 1973 that granted women the right to an abortion in every state.