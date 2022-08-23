Meghan Markle Says Listeners Can Expect 'the Real Me' on New Podcast: 'I'm Just Excited to Be Myself'

Meet Meghan Markle!

In a promo for her new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which debuted on the platform Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex shared what her listeners will hear.

Sitting on a couch in front of a microphone, Meghan says, "People should expect the real me in this, and probably the me that they've never gotten to know — certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media as opposed to, 'Hey, it's me.' "

"I'm just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered and...yeah, it's fun," she adds.

Meghan, 41, spoke with longtime friend and longtime pal and tennis champion Serena Williams for the podcast's first episode, tackling the double standard for men and women when it comes to ambition.

"I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify!" Serena, 40, captioned an Instagram photo featuring Meghan and her daughter, Olympia. "It's out now and worth the listen, especially if you're ambitious."

"I don't remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word 'ambitious' until I started dating my now-husband," Meghan shared.

Reflecting on life in the limelight as Prince Harry's partner, she continued, "and apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is — according to some. So, since I've felt the negativity behind it, it's really hard to un-feel it. I can't unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller — so much smaller — on a regular basis."

Meghan also got personal about motherhood, revealing for the first time that a fire broke out in son Archie's nursery during the couple's royal tour to Africa in 2019. Although Archie was ready to go down for his nap, his nanny Lauren decided to bring him downstairs with her while she grabbed a snack — the same time that the heater in Archie's room caught on fire.

"He was supposed to be sleeping in there," Meghan said.

The Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana in June 2021, said they then "had to leave him and go do another official engagement."

Serena replied, "I couldn't have done that. I would have said, 'Uh-uh.' "