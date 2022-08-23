Meghan Markle Says Listeners Can Expect 'the Real Me' on New Podcast: 'I'm Just Excited to Be Myself'

The Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of Archetypes, featuring guest Serena Williams

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2022 04:18 PM
Meghan Markle Archetypes podcast
Meghan Markle. Photo: Spotify Podcasts/Instagram

Meet Meghan Markle!

In a promo for her new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which debuted on the platform Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex shared what her listeners will hear.

Sitting on a couch in front of a microphone, Meghan says, "People should expect the real me in this, and probably the me that they've never gotten to know — certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media as opposed to, 'Hey, it's me.' "

"I'm just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered and...yeah, it's fun," she adds.

Meghan, 41, spoke with longtime friend and longtime pal and tennis champion Serena Williams for the podcast's first episode, tackling the double standard for men and women when it comes to ambition.

"I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify!" Serena, 40, captioned an Instagram photo featuring Meghan and her daughter, Olympia. "It's out now and worth the listen, especially if you're ambitious."

"I don't remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word 'ambitious' until I started dating my now-husband," Meghan shared.

Reflecting on life in the limelight as Prince Harry's partner, she continued, "and apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is — according to some. So, since I've felt the negativity behind it, it's really hard to un-feel it. I can't unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller — so much smaller — on a regular basis."

Meghan also got personal about motherhood, revealing for the first time that a fire broke out in son Archie's nursery during the couple's royal tour to Africa in 2019. Although Archie was ready to go down for his nap, his nanny Lauren decided to bring him downstairs with her while she grabbed a snack — the same time that the heater in Archie's room caught on fire.

"He was supposed to be sleeping in there," Meghan said.

The Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana in June 2021, said they then "had to leave him and go do another official engagement."

Serena replied, "I couldn't have done that. I would have said, 'Uh-uh.' "

Related Articles
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Prince Harry Crashes Meghan Markle's First Podcast Episode — and She Does a British Accent!
Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle (L) attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus
Meghan Markle Started Feeling a 'Negative Connotation' of the Word 'Ambitious' When Dating Prince Harry
A Spotify Original Archetypes with Meghan
Meghan Markle Releases First Episode of New Podcast on Spotify — Featuring Pal Serena Williams!
Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle Reveals She Had to Continue Africa Tour Despite a Fire Breaking Out in Archie's Room
The Duchess of Cambridge, Giovanna Fletcher
Royal Podcast Appearances — from Meghan and Harry's Hosting Gig to Kate Middleton's Mom Talk
Meghan Markle, Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry Sends Birthday Love to 'Princess Meghan' Markle: 'I've Watched You Endure Things'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the swimming competition during day four of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 19, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Everything to Know About Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir: 'I'm Writing This Not as the Prince'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive Hand-in-Hand at the UN for Nelson Mandela Day
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's New Podcast Title Revealed — and It Has Personal Resonance
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Land Rover Driving Challenge, on day 1 of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 16, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Meghan Markle's New Pinky Ring Revealed — and It Has a Hidden Message for Women's Empowerment
prince harry
Prince Harry Interviews Snowboarding Champ Chloe Kim About Mental Health: 'We All Have Greatness Within Us'
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card
Archie Is Turning 3! Everything We Know About Meghan and Harry's Son
Meghan Markle on Ellen
Meghan Markle Says Baby Lili Is Teething — and 'Auntie Ellen' DeGeneres Suggests Tequila to Help!
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Promote Vaccine Equity at Global Citizen Live: 'A Basic Human Right'
meghan markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend First Event of the Invictus Games — See Her All-White Outfit!
Meghan Markle on Ellen
Meghan Markle's Sweetest Moments as a Mom to Archie and Lili