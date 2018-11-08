Meghan Markle Says Having Prince Charles Help with Royal Wedding Planning Was 'Really Fun'

Prince Charles famously offered a helping hand at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day — walking the bride down the aisle — but he was also instrumental behind the scenes.

“We worked quite a lot with the Prince of Wales, who has incredible taste in specifically classical music, so it was really fun to spend some time going through selections with him,” Meghan says in a personal recording for the new the new exhibition “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” at Windsor Castle, where the bride’s Givenchy wedding dress (and Harry’s uniform) is currently on public display.

It was also a member of Charles’s team that put the couple in touch with the Kingdom Choir, the London gospel ensemble who performed ‘Stand By Me’ during the ceremony. “There was a song that was very meaningful to us, ‘Stand By Me,’ but we wanted a gospel rendition of it for it to really have a lot of soul,” Meghan says on the audio guide.

The choir recently performed in Sydney at the close of the Invictus Games, which Harry and Meghan attended as part of their recent royal tour.

One song not chosen by Charles? George Frideric Handel’s “Eternal Source of Light Divine,” to which Meghan walked down the aisle as performed by Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas (listen here). “[It] was Harry’s choice entirely and I think a really beautiful piece,” says Meghan. “I can retrace that entire walk down the aisle listening to it. It really is so special to us, and I think it’s one of those things we’ll treasure forever.”

Aside from his musical influence, the father of the groom also played the role of perfect gentleman on Harry and Meghan’s special day. On exiting St. George’s Chapel, he made sure to escort Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, with Ragland on one arm and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on the other.