Meghan Markle Says Baby Sussex Has the 'Sweetest Temperament': 'He's Really Calm'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son may be just a couple days old, but he’s already showing off parts of his personality.

The royal couple introduced their baby boy to the world in St. George’s Hall, where they had their wedding reception last May, on Wednesday. Harry held his son while Meghan beamed beside them wearing a white sleeveless dress.

“He has the sweetest temperament,” the proud new mom shared about her son. “He’s really calm.”

Harry then quipped, “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

“He’s just been a dream. It’s been a special couple of days,” Meghan added.

Baby Sussex Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Press Association via AP

The Duchess of Sussex’s friend and wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin, who visited the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home in the weeks ahead of their new son’s May 6 birth, says the duo “weren’t anxious at all” to welcome their bundle of joy.

“They were hanging out in their backyard, cooking, just going about their daily lives,” Martin tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They’re both very calming personalities. There was no pressure. They were just like, ‘The baby will come when it’s ready.’ “

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Press Association via AP

Harry added that so far parenting has been “great.”

“Parenting’s amazing,” he said. “It’s only been two and a half days and we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and spend some precious time with him.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Press Association via AP

Harry and Meghan’s son was born at 5:26 a.m. on Monday. They shared their happiness on Instagram, writing: “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

In the coming days, Harry and Meghan are expected to introduce the world to their new son when they step out together for the first time as a family of three. But for now, the proud parents are focused on settling into parenthood.

“Meghan is super ready to be a mom and to just live this next chapter in their life together,” Martin tells PEOPLE. “She’s so excited.”