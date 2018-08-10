The Special (and Sentimental!) Piece of Jewelry Meghan Markle Knows She's Saving for Her Daughter

Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have expressed their desire to someday start a family of their own, and it seems Meghan already has a family heirloom ready to be passed down.

In a 2015 interview with Hello! magazine, she confessed to splurging on a Cartier watch to celebrate the success of her show Suits.

“I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch,” she explained. “When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.”

She even had a personalized message engraved on the jewelry piece – and kept a special intention for the watch in mind.

“I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day,” she said. “That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

In their first joint interview after announcing their royal engagement in November, the couple was asked if they have plans to start having a family soon.

“Not currently, no,” Prince Harry said, as his then-fiancée laughed at his response.

“Of course, one step at a time and hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future,” he added.

With just weeks to go before Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, her sister-in-law was already thinking about her own royal baby!

While touring the campus of Northern Ireland’s next-generation science park with Harry, the couple met a husband and wife team who make innovative and hypoallergenic baby products.

Pointing to the products from Shnuggle, Meghan said, “I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing.”

However, their brood will certainly have limits. Prince Harry brushed off a suggestion that he should follow in the footsteps of a well wisher in Ireland — and have five children.

As the couple greeted fans in Dublin, Elaine Adam-Stewart, 43, told Harry, “My husband also has red hair and he gave me five children — when are you and Meghan going to get going?”

Harry saw the funny side, Adam-Stewart tells PEOPLE. “He laughed and said, ‘Five children? — too many.’ “