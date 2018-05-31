Obsessed with Meghan Markle’s Sold-Out Flats? Get These Lookalikes for Less!

Missed out on Meghan's exact pair? Copy the Duchess on a commoner's budget with these affordable options.

More
Lauren Lieberman
May 31, 2018 02:54 PM
<p>&#8220;The Markle Effect?&#8221; Oh, it&#8217;s no joke. Almost as <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markles-work-perfect-flats-are-back-in-stock-for-now/">quickly as they reappeared</a>, Meghan&#8217;s beloved <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/2-351106-131940-160960?sid=POROYALSMMflatsRA&amp;website=250352&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sarahflint.com%2Fcollections%2Fflats-1%2Fproducts%2Fnatalie-saddle-vachetta%3Fvariant%3D4419256188958">Sarah Flint &#8220;Natalie&#8221; flats</a> are nearly all gone &mdash; again. Whether the price tag was a bit steep for your commoner budget or you just weren&#8217;t quick enough on the draw, fear not. Ahead, we&#8217;ve shopped out a few royal-worthy lookalikes to help you put your best foot forward.</p>
pinterest
Meghan's Work-Perfect Flats

“The Markle Effect?” Oh, it’s no joke. Almost as quickly as they reappeared, Meghan’s beloved Sarah Flint “Natalie” flats are nearly all gone — again. Whether the price tag was a bit steep for your commoner budget or you just weren’t quick enough on the draw, fear not. Ahead, we’ve shopped out a few royal-worthy lookalikes to help you put your best foot forward.

<p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Ted Baker Women&#8217;s Immet Ballet Shoe, $70-$11; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LZCBBPQ/ref=asc_df_B01LZCBBPQ5492734/">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
Ted Baker

Buy It! Ted Baker Women’s Immet Ballet Shoe, $70-$11; amazon.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Express Snakeskin Pointed Toe Flats, $35; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POMeghanFlatsforLessRA/https://www.express.com/clothing/women/snakeskin-pointed-toe-flats/pro/0311098/color/COGNAC">express.com</a></p>
pinterest
Express

Buy It! Express Snakeskin Pointed Toe Flats, $35; express.com

<p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Brinley Co Women&#8217;s Laci Ballet Flat , $10-$31; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01BG1MJSW/ref=asc_df_B01BG1MCRK5493893/">amazon.com</a><strong><br /> </strong></p>
pinterest
Brinley Co

Buy It! Brinley Co Women’s Laci Ballet Flat , $10-$31; amazon.com

<p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Trotters Estee Pointed Toe Flat, $98&ndash;$225; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Ftrotters-estee-pointed-toe-flat-women%252F4977483%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526breadcrumb%253DHome%25252FBrands%25252FTrotters%2526fashioncolor%253DBrown%2526color%253Dtan%252520leather&amp;u1=POMeghanFlatsforLessRA">nordstrom.com</a></p>
pinterest
Trotters

Buy It! Trotters Estee Pointed Toe Flat, $98–$225; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Corso Como Jullia Flat, $99; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8158&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fcc-corso-como-jullia-flat-women%252F4910599&amp;u1=POMeghanFlatsforLessRA">nordstrom.com</a><strong><br /> </strong></p>
pinterest
Corso Como

Buy It! Corso Como Jullia Flat, $99; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Journee Collection Lena Women&#8217;s Pointed Ballet Flat, $50; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=453501.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=12880&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kohls.com%2Fproduct%2Fprd-2522767%2Fjournee-collection-lena-womens-pointed-ballet-flats.jsp%3F&amp;u1=POMeghanFlatsforLessRA">kohls.com</a></p>
pinterest
Journee Collection

Buy It! Journee Collection Lena Women’s Pointed Ballet Flat, $50; kohls.com

<p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Cole Haan Women&#8217;s Alice Bow Skimmer Pointed Toe Flat , $73-$180; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01FX2SHVS/ref=twister_B01IQP18BA">amazon.com</a></p>
pinterest
Cole Haan

Buy It! Cole Haan Women’s Alice Bow Skimmer Pointed Toe Flat , $73-$180; amazon.com

1 of 8

Advertisement
1 of 8

Meghan's Work-Perfect Flats

“The Markle Effect?” Oh, it’s no joke. Almost as quickly as they reappeared, Meghan’s beloved Sarah Flint “Natalie” flats are nearly all gone — again. Whether the price tag was a bit steep for your commoner budget or you just weren’t quick enough on the draw, fear not. Ahead, we’ve shopped out a few royal-worthy lookalikes to help you put your best foot forward.

Advertisement
2 of 8

Ted Baker

Buy It! Ted Baker Women’s Immet Ballet Shoe, $70-$11; amazon.com

3 of 8

Express

Buy It! Express Snakeskin Pointed Toe Flats, $35; express.com

Advertisement
4 of 8

Brinley Co

Buy It! Brinley Co Women’s Laci Ballet Flat , $10-$31; amazon.com

Advertisement
5 of 8

Trotters

Buy It! Trotters Estee Pointed Toe Flat, $98–$225; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
6 of 8

Corso Como

Buy It! Corso Como Jullia Flat, $99; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
7 of 8

Journee Collection

Buy It! Journee Collection Lena Women’s Pointed Ballet Flat, $50; kohls.com

Advertisement
8 of 8

Cole Haan

Buy It! Cole Haan Women’s Alice Bow Skimmer Pointed Toe Flat , $73-$180; amazon.com

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now