Meghan Markle Says 'Justice of Courage' Ruth Bader Ginsburg Was a 'True Inspiration to Me'

Meghan Markle is paying tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following the news of her death on Friday.

Ginsburg died at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic cancer. The beloved justice — the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court — made a name for herself as a champion of women’s rights throughout her early career as a litigator and her nearly 30 years serving on the highest court.

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, the Duchess of Sussex said Ginsburg was “a true inspiration” for her.

“With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a Justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction,” Meghan said. “She has been a true inspiration to me since I was a girl. Honor her, remember her, act for her.”

Celebrities, business leaders and politicians also mourned the death of Ginsburg with statements and social media posts on Friday.

"Her rest is earned," actress Kerry Washington wrote on Twitter. "It is our turn to fight."

Sharing a photo of herself with the late justice, Barbra Streisand added, "Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant of the Supreme Court. She was an inspiration to legal scholars and women. As for her replacement, Mitch McConnell set the precedent: no nominees even get a hearing this close to an election."

In his statement, former President Barack Obama praised Ginsburg for being “a warrior for gender equality,” adding that she “believed that equal justice under law only had meaning if it applied to every single American.”

“Over a long career on both sides of the bench — as a relentless litigator and an incisive jurist — Justice Ginsburg helped us see that discrimination on the basis of sex isn’t about an abstract ideal of equality; that it doesn’t only harm women; that it has real consequences for all of us,” Obama, 59, added. “It’s about who we are — and who we can be.”

Former President Bill Clinton, who appointed Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993, also expressed a similar sentiment in his own tribute.