How Meghan Markle’s Chic Sunglasses Brand Have Become a Royal Favorite (Even Pippa Is a Fan!)

When it comes to looking chic in the sunshine, the royals have got it covered!

At this year’s Wimbledon, Meghan Markle debuted a new pair of black sunglasses from the British eyewear brand Finlay London. The cat-eye “Henrietta” style, which was part of a casual look for the royal mom — who wore jeans, a white blazer and panama hat — immediately sold out in several colors.

And it seems the brand is on a royal run. Not only did Pippa Middleton accessorize a floaty pink floral dress with her favorite “Bosworth” sunglasses to watch the men’s final at Wimbledon on Sunday (a style she has owned since the brand first launched in 2012), but The Crown‘s Claire Foy was also wearing her “Archer Rose” sunglasses from the label on the same day.

Zara Tindall and Jack Brooksbank are also both fans of the edgy label (he wore their spectacles to lovingly watch Princess Eugenie walk down the aisle on their wedding day).

The brand, which is handmade in Italy, was founded by David Lochhead and Dane Butler. They are about to launch their second standalone store in London, in the trendy neighborhood of Notting Hill, after the success of their Soho concept store, which opened in 2018.

In 2017, Finlay London experienced the “Meghan Markle Effect” in full force when she first wore their round “Percy” sunglasses to the Invictus Games in Toronto, which marked the first time Prince Harry and Meghan stepped out together in public. The small label sold $26,000 of stock just hours after her appearance.

At the time, Lochhead told PEOPLE: “I think she’s got amazing character and depth and people seem to be able to relate to her.”

Other fans of the brand include Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Jessica Alba and Sienna Miller.