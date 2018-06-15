On May 19, the entire world watched as Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in a historic royal wedding at Windsor Castle. The newly minted Duchess of Sussex walked down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in an elegant boat-neck Givenchy gown, long lace veil with meaningful embroidery and a glittering tiara that was lent to her by the Queen. Later that evening before the couple’s intimate wedding reception at Frogmore house, Meghan changed into her second head-turning dress — a chic white Stella McCartney gown featuring an open back, which she teamed with custom Aquazzura shoes.

Post wedding, the “Meghan Markle Effect” has been greater than ever, as everything the royal touches turns to sold. And now both brides and wedding guests alike can wear her history-making reception gown, because McCartney is selling white and black versions of the dress to the public.

According to the brand, McCartney has created a “Made With Love” capsule collection which contains 46 replicas of Meghan’s silk crepe gown, made with a sustainable viscose (ethical fashion is one of the benchmarks of the British designer’s brand). The designer will sell 23 white gowns and 23 in black, in honor of her new store’s London location: 23 Old Bond Street.

In order to score the iconic gown, which The Telegraph reports will be sold for $4,646 (or £3,500), you’ll have to act fast. The piece is only available through private appointment at her new London store, and will soon be available at other global outposts for the brand, such as the N.Y.C. store on Madison Avenue, which will launch the capsule on Monday. For U.S. sales, the brand suggests contacting the Madison Avenue location directly.

The British designer told Women’s Wear Daily of creating Markle’s dress, “I am so proud and honored to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design.”

Adds McCartney: “It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career and I am so proud of all the team on this stunning sunny royal day.”

But if you can’t get your hands on one of the 46 replicas, don’t worry. A representative for the brand confirms that the Made With Love gown will be added to McCartney’s extended wedding collection in 2019.

