The Moment We’ve Been Waiting For! See Meghan Markle's Stunning Wedding Dress

The princess bride has arrived!

Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry in a fairy tale ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday — and she arrived at the chapel in a gorgeous gown fit for a princess.

Designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, the stunning silk gown featured an open bateau neckline and sculpted waist. The train flowed in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza.

The slim three-quarter sleeves added a note of refined modernity. The delicate veil, made from silk tulle, featured a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza. The veil also represented the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in a floral composition.

The dress was just one component of Meghan’s wedding look. The royal bride wore an elegant updo accessorized with the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau.

She also wore shoes by Givenchy made of silk duchess satin and featuring a refined pointed couture design.

She pulled up to the chapel in a car with her mother, Doria Ragland, before she will walk down the aisle of the historic chapel with her future father-in-law, Prince Charles.

The details of Meghan’s wedding dress were kept under wraps in the months leading up to the royal wedding. But the former Suits star offered up her own clues as to what she might choose for her wedding day. In 2016, she revealed that her all-time favorite celebrity gown belonged to Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. She even called the dress “everything goals.”

And her groom, Prince Harry, had to wait along with the rest of the world to see what Meghan chose. The palace previously confirmed that the first time Harry will see Meghan in her wedding gown will be when she walks down the aisle.

“That tradition is very important to them,” a palace spokesman said.