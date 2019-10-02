Meghan Markle Reveals Royal Tour Is Scheduled Around Baby Archie's Feeding Times: 'It's a Full Plate'

Meghan Markle is opening up about how she’s juggling motherhood and her official engagements on her and Prince Harry‘s royal tour of Africa.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed in an interview with the British media that much of the tour has been scheduled around her and Harry’s 5-month-old baby son Archie.

“We’re doing well,” Meghan told reporters following her visit to a local school near Johannesburg where she learned how the charity ActionAid is working to raise awareness and end sexual violence in schools. “I think the schedule — they have been very kind to me, because everything is based around Archie’s feeding times. So it’s a full plate.”

Nonetheless, Meghan shared she is thrilled to be on the tour, which is her and Harry’s first since Archie’s birth.

“We’re making it work,” Meghan said. “It’s worth it.”

Archie stayed behind in South Africa with Meghan while Harry embarked on solo engagements in Malawi and Angola. The couple have since been reunited and Meghan shared she missed Harry “so much” while he was away.

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry

RELATED: Meghan Markle Continues Africa Tour with Visit to Girls’ Club to Address Sexual Violence in Schools

“Harry has continued on in a couple [of] other countries — we are reuniting today, which I can’t wait for, I miss him so much! But I think or us it has been a really special trip, because you get to see when you’re focusing on the causes that are really important to us, you can see that the impact is good, and it feels meaningful,” Meghan told reporters.

Archie made his debut on the third day of Meghan and Harry’s royal South Africa on Wednesday Sept. 25.

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie

The little one was taken by his parents for his first official royal engagement to meet with famed anti-apartheid activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

In the short videos, the family of three strolled along a corridor as Archie — dressed in light blue overalls from H&M and matching booties — was snuggled into his mother’s arms. Meghan looked chic in Club Monaco’s Dremah Silk Dress and black pumps in the clips captioned, “Arch meets Archie!”

Harry put his arm around Meghan in the sweet clip and leaned over to tell his son, “You get to meet Arch!” Archie let out a little giggle, which made his parents laugh.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The royals met at Tutu’s foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, which contributes to the development of youth and leadership, facilitates discussions about social justice and common human purposes. The foundation hopes to spread the teachings and thoughts of the archbishop to new generations.

During the meeting, the royal couple had a lively laughter-filled chat with Archbishop Tutu and Thandeka, where Harry revealed that Archie “constantly wants to stand.”

RELATED: See All the Best Photos from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Tour of Africa

Meghan added, “He’s an old soul!”

“I think he is used to it already,” Harry said of his son.

Thandeka then joked to the baby, “You like me, don’t you? You like the ladies better, don’t you? He’s going to be a ladies’ man.”