Inside the Hidden Messages Behind Meghan Markle’s Royal Tour Jewelry

While Meghan Markle might be sticking to her usual understated style of jewelry on tour with Prince Harry, she’s still managing to send some bold messages with her choices.

From wearing Princess Diana’s butterfly earrings and gold bracelet during her first outing in Australia, after announcing her pregnancy to wearing a handmade pasta necklace from a 6-year-old fan, she’s also using the tour to shine a light on sustainable and ethical jewelry brands.

Wearing several pieces from the Canadian jeweler Ecksand to kick off the Invictus Games in Sydney on Saturday, Meghan showed off her love of stackable rings, while sending a message about sustainable jewelry — the brand founded in 2010 not only source ethical gems, but they only use recycled gold.

“Just seeing her wear our pieces really reiterates to us that she must already be aligned with our values,” Erica Bianchini, co-founder and designer at Ecksand, tells PEOPLE from her atelier in the small jewelry quarter of Montreal. “And the way she brought them all together is so fun, she always put things together so naturally.”

The rings in sapphire, emerald and marquise diamond are all set in 18K sustainable, recycled gold. Later that evening she also wore the brand’s Emerald Secret Heart Stackable ring, which feature gold bands in rose, white and yellow with a moveable emerald heart.

Ecksand

“I was really happy to see she chose that because I love emeralds and also they mean everlasting love, but I don’t think the duchess needs any gems to reinforce that!” notes Bianchini of her and Harry’s PDA-filled tour.

Halfway through the couple’s trip, Meghan has also been re-wearing her Herkimer Diamond quartz pieces designed by ethical jeweler, Pippa Small, which she last wore at Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

“I think they suit her just perfectly,” the British jeweler tells PEOPLE, adding: “They are quite organic, simple and pure, which somehow works really beautifully with her style.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

REX/Shutterstock

And Meghan loves her current go-to diamond studs, having re-worn her 3 Diamond Amigos Curve Post earrings from Los Angeles-based jeweler Adina Reyter several times on tour so far (as well as the brand’s Solid Pave Teardrop necklace in Fraser Island on Monday).

“Everything she has worn so far is very wearable, it’s not fussy and that’s her entire appeal,” Reyter tells PEOPLE, adding that she’s thrilled that Meghan is a fan of her designs, all of which are ethically made.

Adina Reyter

“Customers want the personal message of the meaning behind the design and the brand — having someone like Meghan Markle wear our pieces really communicates who we are and we couldn’t be happier.”