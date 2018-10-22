Inside Meghan Markle's Royal Tour Glam Squad (and the Hairdresser Behind Her Go-To Messy Buns!)

Meghan Markle has worn mostly new, local Australian designers so far on tour, but when it comes to her hair she’s keeping things much closer to home.

We’ve seen the royal mom-to-be in many of her go-to hair styles, from her all-down tousled waves worn to her first engagement with Prince Harry in Sydney to her signature messy bun and a sleek ponytail – all which are courtesy of her personal hairdresser, George Northwood.

Her go-to mane man was spotted traveling in their royal entourage as the couple touched down in Sydney on Oct. 15 (he’s on the top left in the plaid coat in the photo above!).

Northwood, who has a salon in London’s upmarket Fitzrovia and counts Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kate Winslet and Alicia Vikander as clients, began styling Meghan’s hair in the run up to her wedding in May and was responsible for her chic bun worn for the evening wedding reception. He then traveled as part of the couple’s entourage to Ireland in July.

With a waiting list of several months, Northwood, who charges $780 for a cut and blow dry, is not only famous for his understated style (he was actually famous for his messy buns way before Meghan hit the headlines for her love of them), the low-key stylist is as nice as he is talented.

“George is very likable, very cool and his signature look, which is slightly messy and a little undone is perfect for her,” a source who has worked with Northwood told PEOPLE.

While Meghan is no doubt happy to have her glossy locks in safe hands, many of his customers have taken to social media to bemoan his absence.

“Pretty devastated that my hairdresser is on tour with Meghan,” tweeted Jo Elvin, editor of the Daily Mail’s You magazine, adding: “Trust me, I need him more than she does.”

In response, TV presenter Claudia Winkleman (and aunt to recent royal bridesmaid Maud Windsor) responded. “Ditto. I’d go anywhere for a fringe trim. Booking.”

Maybe those anxiously waiting for his return at the end of the month, would do best to follow his at-home advice. “Never, ever brush in the morning,” he told Vogue in a 2017 interview on how to wake up with perfect hair. “It leads to frizz, and secondly there’s always an element of mechanical damage. Use your fingers and you’ll be able to feel out any tangles,” he says.

And when it comes to her royal tour makeup, Meghan is doing her own.

“She’s gotten more comfortable doing her own makeup. She loves makeup and she’s good at it!” Meghan’s friend and wedding makeup artist, Daniel Martin, told PEOPLE.

“She’s been doing her makeup herself. She’s not fussy — she’s just trying to get it on and get out the door,” he added. “They have so many engagements, you have to stick with what you know and feel comfortable and confident and just own it.”

As for her tour style, Meghan’s best friend, Toronto-based stylist Jessica Mulroney, arrived in Australia at the start of the tour.

Jessica has helped Meghan out with her fashion choices before and may be behind some of her outfits during the royal couple’s whirlwind 16-day tour of Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand.