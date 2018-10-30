Royal Rewear! Pregnant Meghan Markle Recycles Navy Dress for Reception in New Zealand

Meghan Markle is close to wrapping up her royal tour with Prince Harry, but she’s still got a few wardrobe changes in store — and she’s not afraid to resurface old outfits!

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting the couple’s first child, attended a reception hosted by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Auckland War Memorial Museum wearing a sleeveless navy (one of her go-to colors lately!) dress with an asymmetrical hem by Antonio Berardi.

If the look seems familiar, that’s because Meghan previously sported the piece while cheering Harry on at the Audi Polo Challenge back in May 2017. The appearance was an important one as it marked the very first time that the couple had attended a public event together.

Although she topped the dress off with a white blazer and sunglasses for the polo match, Meghan went for a completely different take at Tuesday’s reception. She kept things simple, accessorizing with just beige pumps, hoop earrings and a clutch.

Meanwhile, Harry matched in a navy suit sans tie.

Tuesday’s reception included cultural performances and entertainment by members of the Pasifika community living in Auckland. Guests predominantly included 17 to 25-year-olds who are making significant contributions to the well-being of their communities and representing the future of New Zealand.

The navy dress was actually the second royal rewear of the day for Meghan, 37. When the royal parents-to-be joined Prime Minister Ardern in Auckland for a visit to Pillars, Meghan wore the Burberry Silk Bishop Sleeved Trench, which she also sported at a different polo match last year.

The reception dress also marked Meghan’s third outfit change of the day. Ahead of the visit to Pillars and a public walkabout, the newlyweds bonded with local children by joining them for a “welly wanging” contest, the objective of which is to throw a Wellington boot — which New Zealanders refer to as “Wellies” — as far as possible.

Dressing for the wet weather, Meghan wore jeans with a black shirt, a dark navy Karen Walker blazer and a pair of black “Reign” waterproof boots by Muck Boot. However, she quickly switched into a black rain jacket to compete in the game. She also kept her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

The royal couple started their whirlwind 16-day tour Down Under in Sydney, with a number of day trips to other areas of the country, and kicked off the 2018 Invictus Games before spending a few days in Fiji and Tonga. They returned to Sydney for the end of the Invictus Games before heading to New Zealand to wrap their tour.