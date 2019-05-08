Meghan Markle Wore London-Based Menswear Designer Grace Wales Bonner Trench for Baby Sussex Debut

Meghan Markle chose London-based British designer Grace Wales Bonner to design her trench dress for today’s debut of Baby Sussex, PEOPLE confirms.

The prize-winning menswear designer is a rising star in the fashion world.

According to the Business of Fashion, Wales Bonner was born in southeast London to a Jamaican father and English mother. “Wales Bonner uses her mixed-race heritage as a key reference in her collections,” says the fashion site. “Her work explores representations of black male sexuality and identity, through exceptional craftsmanship and embellishments.”

As for Baby Sussex, he arrived at Wednesday’s photo call at St. George’s at Windsor in a wool G.H. Hurt & Son blanket and wore a matching cap. He appeared to be sleeping for his big debut – which fits Meghan’s description of the baby as “really calm.“

“He has the sweetest temperament,” the proud new mom shared about her son. “He’s really calm.”

Harry then quipped, “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

“He’s just been a dream. It’s been a special couple of days,” Meghan added.

Asked what it’s like being a new mom, Meghan said: “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”