Meghan Markle Is in Labor with the Royal Baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are about to officially become royal parents!

The Duchess of Sussex is in labor, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday.

“The Duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning. The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses’ side. An announcement will be made soon,” the statement read.

The royal couple previously announced that they are keeping the plans around the arrival of their baby private, which means royal fans should not expect for Meghan to pose on the steps of a hospital like Kate Middleton did after the birth of each of her three children.

However, royal fans will get to see the happy couple with their new baby soon after the birth. Within a few days after welcoming their first child, Meghan and Harry will take part in a photo op with their new baby on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The new royal baby will be the seventh in line of succession after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Harry.

Since Harry and Meghan were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, it’s tradition for the eldest son of a duke to eventually inherit his father’s title. If their baby is a boy, he could be known by the title Earl of Dumbarton, the secondary Sussex title, before inheriting the dukedom, Bortrick explains. A baby girl, however, would not inherit a duchess title.

Any younger sons will be known as Lord (His Name) Windsor, while daughters will be called Lady (Her Name) Windsor — or Meghan and Harry could chose to forego royal titles for their children completely.

The royal parents-to-be also say decided not to find out whether they’re having a boy or a girl (although Harry has already admitted he hopes it’s a girl!). In January, Meghan responded to a young fan who asked her what she was having, and she replied that they are “keeping it as a surprise.”

The baby will also be one of the first ever biracial heirs in the British royal family. (Queen Charlotte in the 1800s was believed to be of mixed race and went on to have 15 children.)

The new royal baby will join lots of little cousins. Last year, the family welcomed the birth of Prince Louis to Will and Kate and baby Lena to Zara and Mike Tindall.

In addition to the royal family, Meghan and Harry’s baby will be surrounded by love from the Duchess of Sussex’s tight group of friends. They already celebrated Meghan’s pregnancy with a baby shower in New York City, and guests included Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, Gayle King, Jessica Mulroney, Misha Nonoo and Abigail Spencer.

The royal couple recently moved into their new home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which was renovated in time for the royal baby’s birth.

“This is a very happy time for Meghan and Harry,” says a source. “This baby has brought them even closer.”