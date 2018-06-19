Meghan Markle Makes Her Royal Ascot Debut — in a Carriage Fit for a Princess!

Hats off to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Queen Elizabeth for the first day of Royal Ascot — exactly one month after their fairy tale royal wedding at Windsor Castle.

The couple took a carriage ride onto the course after having lunch with the Queen, 92, and joined her for the opening day of the iconic horse racing event. Meghan and Harry joined Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex in the carriage.

As their carriage entered the parade ring behind the main grandstand, racegoers were able to get a closer look at Meghan, 36, who wore an elegant white ensemble by Givenchy (her wedding dress designer!) with a matching white hat with black detailing by Philip Treacy.

Meghan Markle SplashNews.com

Harry, 33, looked dapper in his traditional tailcoat and top hat. He was seen in the same formal suit for the wedding of his cousin Celia McCorquodale on Saturday.

Prince Harry, Prince Edward, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex SplashNews.com

Prince Harry, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Meghan Markle SplashNews.com

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan held onto Harry’s arm as they made their way across the pristine lawn.

Tim Ireland/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall then joined the couple for an animated chat. Charles laughed heartily with his new daughter-in-law, before they joined the Queen in the royal box just in time to watch the first race.

PA Images/Sipa USA

It’s believed to be the first time that Meghan has been to the famous races, and it comes a day after her father appeared on British TV talking about his regret at not being at the royal wedding and his hopes for his daughter starting a family.

Queen Elizabeth at Royal Ascot Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The Queen, who is passionate about horses, brings members of her family with her on each of the five days of the iconic horse race event.