Meghan Markle Rewears Her White Gold Earrings from Last Royal Appearance in 2020

For the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral Friday, the Duchess of Sussex wore the same earrings from her last appearance with the royal family in March 2020
By Vanessa Etienne June 03, 2022 01:14 PM
Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle is making another fashion statement for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth's family gathered for the national service of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday as part of the weekend of festivities honoring the monarch's 70-year reign. 

For the event, Meghan arrived with Prince Harry in a Dior stone white long trench coat and skirt and a matching wide-brimmed Dior hat designed by Stephen Jones, with her hair swept into an updo. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, carried Dior gloves, shoes and also sported one of her go-to pairs of earrings: the Snowflake Snowstorm earrings by Birks. 

She previously wore the earrings on a number of occasions, including the Commonwealth Day service in 2020, which marked her last event with the royal family before she and Prince Harry stepped back from their roles as senior working royals and relocated to California.

For the March 2020 event, Meghan styled the white gold earrings with a green Emilia Wickstead dress with a matching fascinator from William Chambers. She accessorized her look with one of her go-to bags from Gabriella Hearst and nude pumps from Aquazzura.

RELATED: Did Meghan Markle Just Rewear a Look from Her Royal Wedding Eve?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
| Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Meghan has revisited other past looks for this week's Platinum Jubilee events. On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex wore an off-the-shoulder navy outfit for Trooping the Colour, which appeared to be the same dress by Roland Mouret that she wore on the night before her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. 

For the outfit's second spin, Meghan accessorized with a straw Stephen Jones hat with a dramatic brim and oversized navy ribbon that swooped to the opposite side. She added a delicate pair of drop earrings and gold rings.

Meghan Markle with the royal children at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Color on June 2.
| Credit: Kelvin Bruce

The mother of two wore her hair down in soft waves, the same style she sported when she stepped out in the dress four years ago.

Meghan and Harry's attendance at the Queen's birthday parade marked the first time they have appeared together with the royal family in more than two years. 

The California couple watched the epic procession for Queen Elizabeth from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade. The Queen previously announced that only senior working members of the royal family will be included in the balcony appearance

