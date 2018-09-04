Royal Rewear! Meghan Markle Sports Earrings Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle is quickly mastering the art of the royal rewear!

When she joined Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards on Tuesday, Meghan was wearing some familiar jewelry: Her pearl and diamond drop earrings from Queen Elizabeth. The monarch gifted her new granddaughter-in-law the stunning accessory (which resembles many of her own go-to pieces!) ahead of their first solo outing together in June, where Meghan showed off the gorgeous present by tucking her hair behind her ears.

The earrings were on full display for their second public outing, as Meghan opted to style her hair in a low side messy bun. She wore a black pantsuit by Altuzarra paired with a shirt by Deitas for the event, where she and Harry honored sick children and their caregivers.

This isn’t the first time Meghan pulled from her closet for a previously worn piece. For an Invictus Games reception in honor of the upcoming games in Sydney that took place in April, she topped a floral dress with a Alexander McQueen black blazer, which she previously sported for her first official evening engagement with Prince Harry in February at the Endeavor Awards, which honor servicemen and women.

Of course, one of the mind-boggling perks of having the Queen as your grandmother-in-law is the access to her royal jewelry box! Kate Middleton has borrowed several amazing pieces from Queen Elizabeth over the years.

In 2016, the royal mom wowed during her first-ever solo trip abroad, and she marked the special occasion in a pair of gorgeous pearl and diamond earrings, which belong to the Queen.

Kate wore three major pieces from Queen Elizabeth’s private jewelry collection at a state banquet in 2015. The crowning accessory was the Lotus Flower, the beautiful pearl and diamond tiara headpiece that dates back to Queen Elizabeth’s mother in the 1920s.

Perhaps the most famous piece of royal jewelry Kate borrowed is also her first: the delicate Cartier “Halo” tiara she wore on her wedding day in 2011.

Of course, Meghan also borrowed a tiara from the royal vault for her wedding day: the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau.

According to Kensington Palace, the English tiara, which features diamonds set in platinum, was made in 1932 and features a center detachable brooch made of ten diamonds dating back to 1893.